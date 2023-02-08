One of history's biggest questions: Who wrote the Bible?

Photo by Joel Muniz on Unsplash

The Bible is widely considered to be one of the most influential books in human history. The impact of this book can still be felt today in various ways. Despite its significance, one of the biggest questions in history still remains unanswered. That question is: Who wrote the Bible?

The Bible is not a single and unified text. Rather, it is a collection of separate books written by various authors over a period of hundreds of years. Some of the books of the Old Testament were written in Hebrew and Aramaic, while some of the books of the New Testament were written in Greek. The authorship of the many books in the Bible is still the subject of debate among scholars. Some books are also considered to be written anonymously.

The process of canonizing the books of the Bible was lengthy and it took many centuries. The books of the Old Testament were written between the 6th century BC and the 1st century AD. The process of canonization of the Old Testament was not completed until the end of the 1st century AD. Meanwhile, the New Testament was written between the 1st and 2nd centuries AD, and the canonization of this testament was completed in the 4th century AD.

One of the most significant factors that influenced the canonization of the Bible was the political and religious scenario of the time. During the 4th century AD, the Roman Empire adopted Christianity as their state religion, and the process of canonization was heavily influenced by the religious and political leaders during that time.

Some books were included in the canon because they were believed to have been written by apostles and some were excluded because they were considered to be heretical. The authorship of many of the books of the Bible remains unclear, and this is the reason why the exact answer of who wrote the Bible remains unclear.