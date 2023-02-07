Scientists find out the reason why humans started using tombstones

Photo by Jonathan Farber on Unsplash

Tombstones have been a part of human culture for thousands of years. The evidence of their use dates back to ancient civilizations. Scientists and historians have been pondering why humans started using tombstones in the first place. Recent findings might have found the answer to this question.

One of the earliest recorded uses of tombstones dates back to the ancient Egyptians. They used tombstones to mark the graves of their families and the pharaohs. They believed in an afterlife and the tombstones were a way of preserving and honoring the memory of the deceased.

The ancient Egyptians often inscribed the tombstones with the name, title, and accomplishments of the deceased. Prayers and other religious inscriptions were also included in the tombstones. Other civilizations also started using tombstones as they developed.

The Romans and the Greeks also used tombstones to commemorate the dead and preserve their memory. Over time, tombstones became an important part of religious traditions in various cultures. This served as a way to remember the dead as well as a symbol of respect and reverence.

Apart from serving a cultural and religious purpose, tombstones also served a practical purpose. When people started becoming literate, tombstones were one of the few ways that people could mark their graves and indicate their final resting place. This was especially important in crowded urban areas, where graves were often unmarked and forgotten.

Recent scientific research has found possible reasons why humans started using tombstones. Studies of early human populations showed that our ancestors were highly social animals and valued the social bonds that they formed with others. Scientists believe that tombstones may have served as a way of preserving these social bonds, even after death.