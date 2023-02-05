Scientists are trying to bring the extinct dodo back to life

Ricky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11qN14_0kdMxWbP00
Photo byMcGill LibraryonUnsplash

The dodo was a flightless bird that was native to the island country of Mauritius. It became extinct 3 centuries ago. Many years after its extinction, modern scientists are now telling the world that it might be possible to bring the dodo back to life.

De-extinction is a process in which an extinct species is brought back to life through processes like biotechnology or genetic engineering. In this process, scientists use DNA samples from various preserved specimens of extinct species to recreate their genome (the entire set of DNA instructions found in a cell) and use it to recreate the species through a variety of methods, such as genetic engineering or cloning.

In the case of the dodo, scientists are planning to use DNA samples from subfossil remains or preserved specimens to recreate its genome. This genome would then be used to recreate the species through the process known as genetic engineering, where the genetic material will be inserted inside the cells of a living bird species.

The purpose behind the idea of de-extinction is to bring back extinct species and restore balance to the ecosystem. In the case of the dodo, the bird played a crucial role in the ecosystem of Mauritius. It helped a lot in maintaining the flora and fauna of the country. By bringing the dodo back to life, scientists hope in restoring the ecosystem of the island country and protecting its unique biodiversity.

However, de-extinction is a very controversial topic, and many scientists and conservationists have raised concerns about the potential consequences and risks of bringing the extinct species back to life. Some argue that de-extinction could have negative impacts on existing ecosystems, and say that the reintroduced species could disrupt the balance of the ecosystem.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 6

Published by

Content creator and freelance writer. I aim to provide quality content that readers will enjoy and find useful. I write about relationships, personal growth, health, life, finance, and a variety of other topics.

N/A
15K followers

More from Ricky

Why do historians consider the year 536 AD to be the worst year throughout the history of humanity?

Many historians consider the year 536 AD to be the worst year for humankind. This is because that year was full of tragedy and had a long-lasting impact on the world. There was widespread famine, disease, and death during that year.

Read full story
9 comments

One of history's biggest questions: Who wrote the Bible?

The Bible is widely considered to be one of the most influential books in human history. The impact of this book can still be felt today in various ways. Despite its significance, one of the biggest questions in history still remains unanswered. That question is: Who wrote the Bible?

Read full story
2 comments

Scientists find out the reason why humans started using tombstones

Tombstones have been a part of human culture for thousands of years. The evidence of their use dates back to ancient civilizations. Scientists and historians have been pondering why humans started using tombstones in the first place. Recent findings might have found the answer to this question.

Read full story

Some historians argue that Mona Lisa was a man

The Mona Lisa, also known as La Joconde or La Gioconda is one of the most famous paintings in the world. It was painted by an Italian artist named Leonardo da Vinci in the early 16th century. This painting is famous for its subtle beauty and the enigmatic smile of the subject in the painting.

Read full story
2 comments

A study finds that religious scriptures do cause believers to support violence and extremism

Religious beliefs and practices have been a major influence on human societies for hundreds of years. These beliefs shape the way people think and act. However, it should be noted that religion is a double-edged sword. This is because although religion can motivate people to do good deeds, it can also brainwash people to support violence and extremism.

Read full story
557 comments

The Polish nurse who risked her life to save countless Jews during the Holocaust

Born in 1919 in Poland, Irene Gut Opdyke was a Polish nurse who became famous due to her actions during the Holocaust. She risked her life to save countless Jews during one of the darkest periods in human history.

Read full story
6 comments

The woman who holds the world record for the tallest professional model

The world record for the longest legs a woman was once held by Ekaterina Lisina. She is a Russian model and a former basketball player who holds the Guinness World Record for the longest legs of a woman. Her legs measure 52.2 inches from hip to heel.

Read full story
67 comments

The Japanese man who paid $15k to transform himself into a dog

A man from Japan, whose name is Toko-San, is going viral after spending more than $15,000 on a hyperrealistic costume. He paid such a large amount of money just to fulfill his childhood dream of becoming a dog. A clip of him cosplaying as a Rough Collie dog has gained more than 600,000 views on social media since it was posted.

Read full story
130 comments

Scientists confirm that life does flash before your eyes when you die

Scientists have theorized about the possibility of "life flashing before your eyes" when you die for a long time. This phenomenon is a result of the brain's attempt to process and preserve memories in the face of impending doom. Recent research has now confirmed that this is indeed the case.

Read full story
6 comments

An archeologist claims to have discovered where the childhood home of Jesus is located

Professor Ken Dark, an archeologist from the University of Reading has claimed that he has discovered where the childhood home of Jesus is located in Nazareth. He wrote a book called "The Sisters of Nazareth Convent: A Roman-Period, Byzantine, and Crusader Site in Central Nazareth" where he explains his discovery of Jesus's childhood home.

Read full story
52 comments

The Japanese man who paid $23k to transform himself into a wolf

A Japanese man named Toru Ueda has made headlines for a shocking transformation. He claims that he does not want to be a human anymore. He wants to be a wolf. He spent more than $23,000 on a custom-made wolf suit. He is a self-proclaimed "wolf man" who wears the suit as a form of self-expression. He also feels that the suit brings him closer to nature.

Read full story
100 comments
Haverhill, MA

The doctor who tried to prove the existence of souls by experimenting on dying people

Doctor Duncan MacDougall was a physician from Haverhill, Massachusetts who became famous in the early 20th century for doing some controversial experiments. Although he was a man of science, he had a strong personal belief that souls did exist in reality.

Read full story

The Vikings discovered America 500 years before Columbus

Photo byBy Marshall, H. E. (Henrietta Elizabeth), b. 1876. It might sound surprising to hear, but the first European to discover America was not Christopher Columbus. It was Leif Erickson, a Viking. He is believed to have first set foot in America in the year 1000 AD. The Vikings are known for their good exploration and seafaring abilities. Although it is generally believed that they only settled in areas around the north of the Atlantic Ocean like Greenland and Iceland, recent studies show that they might have discovered America 500 years before Columbus.

Read full story
19 comments

The man who escaped South Korea to go back to North Korea

On 31 December 2021, there was news about a man escaping South Korea that shocked many South Koreans as well as the rest of the world. This is because the man who escaped South Korea went back to North Korea, the country from where he is originally from. The reason why people got shocked is that North Korea is a country where citizens are subjected to dictatorship and tyranny, while South Korea is a country full of democracy and freedom.

Read full story
6 comments

Statistically speaking, traveling by airplane is safer than traveling by car

If you had to choose between traveling by car or traveling by airplane, which one do you think would be the safer option? Although you might think that traveling by car is safer than a plane due to the possibility of plane crashes, it turns out that traveling by airplane is the safer option.

Read full story
5 comments

The youngest mother in the world gave birth when she was 5 years old

Lina Medina is considered to be the youngest mother in the history of humankind. She gave birth when she was only 5 years old. Her child was a boy named Gerardo who weighed 6 lbs. Her entire village in Peru got shocked in disbelief after they heard the news of 5-year-old Lina giving birth via cesarean section at such a young age.

Read full story
181 comments
Idaho State

There are no laws prohibiting cannibalism in most states of the USA

Cannibalism is the act of consuming human meat and is a taboo in most cultures around the world. Shockingly, there are no federal laws in the USA that says that cannibalism is illegal. Idaho is the only state where there is a specific law against cannibalism. In all the other 49 US states, cannibalism is not illegal.

Read full story
10 comments

Ancient ruins show that Jesus might have been beardless

Historians and scholars have always debated about the possibility of Jesus being bearless throughout his lifetime. Although there is no strong evidence to prove that Jesus was bearless, there are many ancient artifacts and ancient ruins that suggest that he might have been a clean-shaven man.

Read full story
79 comments

The predictions of Nostradamus for the 21st century are very concerning

Nostradamus was a 16th-century French astrologer who is quite popular for his controversial predictions about the future. Some people are staunch believers in his predictions and believe that they will always be accurate and true, while others argue that his predictions are not always reliable and are open to interpretation. Irrespective of people's personal beliefs, it is quite clear that the prophecies of Nostradamus for the 21st century are not looking optimistic at all.

Read full story
133 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy