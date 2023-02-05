A study finds that religious scriptures do cause believers to support violence and extremism

Photo by Hasan Almasi on Unsplash

Religious beliefs and practices have been a major influence on human societies for hundreds of years. These beliefs shape the way people think and act. However, it should be noted that religion is a double-edged sword. This is because although religion can motivate people to do good deeds, it can also brainwash people to support violence and extremism.

Researchers from the Berlin Social Science Center (WZB) conducted a study to find out the relationship between religious scriptures and support for violent acts of extremism among believers. The study analyzed data from various countries. The researchers found a significant correlation between the religious scriptures that promote violence and the occurrence of extremist acts carried out in the name of religion.

The researchers found that religious scriptures do play a crucial role in shaping the attitudes of believers toward violence. They discovered that those people who staunchly believe in scriptures that justify the use of violence are more likely to support extremist acts. This highlights the importance of interpreting religious scriptures in a correct way, as the interpretation of these texts can have serious implications for public safety and security.

The findings of the study have important implications for governments and religious communities. Religious scholars and leaders must work together to promote peaceful and non-violent interpretations of religious scriptures instead of brainwashing people to be more fanatic. They should also challenge those interpretations that promote violence and extremism.

Furthermore, religious communities must actively work to promote peace and counter extremism. This includes educating believers about the dangers of extremist ideologies and promoting non-violent interpretations of religious texts. Working with other communities and governments to counter extremism in all forms also seems to be a good step to take.

It is important to note that the study does not claim that religious scriptures are inherently extremist or violent. It highlights the need for awareness of the role that religious scriptures play in brainwashing people to support extremism and violence.