The woman who holds the world record for the tallest professional model

Ekaterina Lisina Photo by Guinness World Records

The world record for the longest legs a woman was once held by Ekaterina Lisina. She is a Russian model and a former basketball player who holds the Guinness World Record for the longest legs of a woman. Her legs measure 52.2 inches from hip to heel.

She began playing basketball at a young age and went on to become a professional player. To her disappointment, her tall height and her long legs often made it difficult for her to find suitable clothing and footwear. After she retired from basketball, she decided to pursue a career in modeling and soon gained attention for her unique physique.

In addition to her modeling career, she also works as a sports coach and uses her platform to promote a positive body image and a healthy lifestyle. She also encourages people to embrace their unique features and not be taken aback by the high level of societal beauty standards.

Her long legs once earned her a spot in the Guinness World Records, where she held the title for the longest legs of a woman. She is also listed in the Russian Book of Records as the tallest professional model in Russia with a height of 6 ft 9 inches.

Despite her tall height and long legs, Lisina maintains a healthy and active lifestyle and often shares her workout routine and healthy eating habits on social media. However, in 2020, her world record has been broken by a US teenager named Maci Currin. But Lisina still holds the world record for the tallest professional model.