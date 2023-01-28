Scientists confirm that life does flash before your eyes when you die

Ricky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U2oHw_0kUlBtUs00
Photo by🐣 Luca Iaconelli 🦊onUnsplash

Scientists have theorized about the possibility of "life flashing before your eyes" when you die for a long time. This phenomenon is a result of the brain's attempt to process and preserve memories in the face of impending doom. Recent research has now confirmed that this is indeed the case.

One study published in the journal "Nature Communications" found that the hippocampus, which is an area in the brain responsible for forming and storing memories, becomes highly active in the moments leading up to death. This increased activity is considered to be an attempt to preserve important memories for future recall.

Another study published in the journal "Clinical Psychological Science" found that people who have near-death experiences often report vivid memories of their past. This suggests that the brain is actively trying to recall past experiences in the moments leading upto death.

It is worth noting that the phenomenon of the "life flashing before your eyes" is not limited to those who are near death. Many people also report having similar experiences during moments of extreme stress or fear, such as during a car accident or while skydiving. This suggests that the brain's response to these types of situations is similar to its response to death.

The exact cause of the phenomenon of "life flashing before your eyes" before death is still not fully understood, however these studies provide valuable insight into the workings of the brain during the moments of death. They also suggest that our memories are not only recordings of our past experiences, but also active and dynamic processes that are constantly being updated and preserved by the brain. Overall, all the studies confirm that the brain's final act before death is to preserve memories, by activating the hippocampus and recalling past experiences.

