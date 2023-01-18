The youngest mother in the world gave birth when she was 5 years old

Lina Medina Photo by YouTube/Anondo BD

Lina Medina is considered to be the youngest mother in the history of humankind. She gave birth when she was only 5 years old. Her child was a boy named Gerardo who weighed 6 lbs. Her entire village in Peru got shocked in disbelief after they heard the news of 5-year-old Lina giving birth via cesarean section at such a young age.

Her family initially thought that Lina was having a tumor in her stomach and brought her to a hospital. The doctors got shocked after examining Lina. This was because the doctors found that Lina was not having a tumor, but was in the 7th month of her gestation.

The father of Lina's child was never identified. Her parents were also unable to provide any information on who the father of Lina's child could possibly be. This case became a big controversy as well as a medical mystery and was reported by media all around the world at that time.

The year when Lina gave birth was on 14 May 1939. Surprisingly, she lived longer than her son. Her son Gerardo died in 1979 at the age of 40 from a bone marrow disease. Lina is still alive and is 89 years old now.

Gerardo was raised believing that Lina was his sister. It was only when he became 10 years old that he found out that Lina was actually his mother. However, it is important to note that Lina's case is an extremely rare medical mystery because people don't have a fully developed reproductive system at 5 years old.