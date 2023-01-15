Scientists are trying to bring the 5 million-year-old woolly mammoth back to life

Photo by Leonello Calvetti/Stocktrek Images/Getty Images

The woolly mammoth was a distant relative of the modern-day elephant. It roamed the earth during the last Ice Age. It was a majestic creature who was covered in thick wooly fur and had long curved tusks. They lived in herds and roamed the vast grasslands of the northern hemisphere.

Sadly, the woolly mammoth's habitat began to shrink when the earth's climate warmed up and the Ice Age came to an end. Eventually, the species became extinct and disappeared from the face of the earth around 4,000 years ago.

The world received shocking news when scientists announced that they are trying to resurrect the woolly mammoth. They said that they are using cutting-edge genetic technology to try and bring the woolly mammoth back to life. This process is known as "de-extinction" and it involves taking genetic material from the remains of well-preserved woolly mammoths and using it to create a living and breathing creature.

One of the main obstacles in the process of de-extinction is that woolly mammoths have been extinct for too long. The genetic material found in well-preserved remains is often degraded and fragmented, which makes it difficult for scientists to use in the de-extinction process.

Despite all these challenges, scientists say that they are making progress. In 2015, researchers at Harvard University announced that they had successfully edited the genetic code of an elephant cell to resemble a woolly mammoth. While this might be a significant step forward, the researchers also pointed out that there is still a long way to go before a living woolly mammoth can finally be resurrected.

One potential solution to the problem of degraded genetic material is to add woolly mammoth traits to the DNA of an elephant with the help of genetic engineering. This could possibly create an elephant that is a hybrid of the two species, with characteristics of both the woolly mammoth and the elephant.