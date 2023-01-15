Some scientists believe that another species of human beings are still roaming on this Earth

Photo by Johannes Plenio on Unsplash

The idea of another species of human beings roaming on this Earth has aroused curiosity in the worlds of both science and science fiction. While this idea might seem a bit far-fetched, there does exist some evidence to suggest that it is not impossible. Some scientists also share the opinion that another species of human beings are still alive on this planet.

One of the main pieces of evidence supporting the possibility of the existence of another species of human beings is the discovery of ancient human-like fossils. These fossils, such as the ones belonging to the species called Homo neanderthalensis (also known as Neanderthals) and Homo denisova (also known as Denisovans), have been found to be genetically distinct from modern humans, which suggests that they are separate species. While Neanderthals and Denisovans are now extinct, it is possible that other ancient human-like species could have existed and still exist today.

The idea of a new species of human beings, known as Homo floresiensis, roaming on Earth has been explored a lot in recent scientific research. The discovery of the remains of a small-bodied human-like creature on the Indonesian island of Flores in 2004 has sparked interest among scientists and the general public alike.

Homo floresiensis, also known as "the hobbit", is believed to have lived on the island of Flores approximately 100,000 and 60,000 years ago. The remains of this species were initially believed to be of a pathological modern human being, but further analysis revealed that they belong to a distinct species of hominin. The most fascinating characteristic of Homo floresiensis is its small brain size, which is only about a third of the size of a modern human brain.

The discovery of Homo floresiensis has raised many questions about the evolution of human ancestors and their relationship to modern humans. Some scientists believe that Homo floresiensis could be a descendant of the extinct hominin species called Homo erectus, which lived in Asia around 1.8 million years ago. Others suggest that Homo floresiensis could be a separate branch of the human evolutionary tree.

The discovery of Homo floresiensis also challenges the traditional view that the evolution of human ancestors was a linear process, with one species giving rise to another. Instead, it suggests that several different hominin species may have coexisted and interbred at different times in the past.

The possibility of the existence of a new human species, such as Homo floresiensis, roaming on earth is still a topic of ongoing research and debate among scientists. While some researchers believe that the remains found on the Island of Flores represent a distinct species, others argue that they may be a pathological modern human or a pygmy population.

The discovery of Homo floresiensis has raised many questions about the diversity and complexity of human beings and their ancestors. Scientists believe that further research and discoveries are needed to fully understand the origin, evolution, and relationship of this species to modern human beings.