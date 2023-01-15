The ancient versions of the Bible that does not mention Moses

Photo by Sixteen Miles Out on Unsplash

The Bible is a collection of sacred texts written over the course of many centuries. While Moses is a prominent figure in the Bible, many religious people would be shocked to find out that there are other ancient sacred texts that are considered to be part of the Bible but do not mention Moses.

One such ancient text that is considered to be part of the Bible is the Book of Enoch. This book is about Enoch, the great-grandfather of Noah, and it is believed to have been written during the Second Temple period, which is between the 3rd century BC and the 1st century AD. The Book of Enoch is not included in the canon of the Hebrew Bible, but it is considered to be an important sacred text by many early religious communities.

Another ancient text that is considered to be part of the Bible is the Wisdom of Solomon. This text is about King Solomon and is considered to be a type of literature containing a lot of wisdom in it. It is believed to have been written in the 1st century BC and is included in the Greek version of the Hebrew Bible. The Wisdom of Solomon is not included in the canon of the Hebrew Bible or the Protestant Old Testament, but it is considered to be an important sacred text by the Catholic and Orthodox Churches.

The Book of Jubilees, also known as the Little Genesis, is an ancient Jewish sacred text that was written between the 3rd century BC and the 2nd century AD. It is considered to be a retelling of the events of the Book of Genesis and is believed to have been written as an interpretation of the Torah. It is not considered part of the canon of the Hebrew Bible but is considered to be an important sacred text by the Ethiopian Orthodox Church.

Although Moses might be one of the most important characters in the Bible, it is important to note that there are many other ancient sacred texts that are considered to be part of the Bible that does not mention Moses. These texts such as the Book of Enoch, the Wisdom of Solomon, and the Book of Jubilees offer valuable insights into the religious beliefs and practices of the early religious communities and give us a broader understanding of the Bible as a whole.