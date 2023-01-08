The king who kept infants in isolation to find out which language Adam and Eve spoke

Holy Roman Emperor Frederick II Photo by historyanswers.co.uk

In the 13th century, Holy Roman Emperor Frederick II decided to do an experiment to find out which language Adam and Eve spoke. He kept young infants without human interaction to determine which language would have been imparted to Adam and Eve by God. He wanted to know if the natural language of humans was Hebrew, Greek, Latin, or Arabic.

In his experiment, Fredrick II would instruct foster mothers and nurses to suckle, bathe, and wash the children, but never to speak with them. His idea was that if the infants never heard anyone speak to them, they would naturally start speaking a language on their own, and that language would be the one Adam and Eve spoke. He was sure that his experiment would be successful because he had a strong belief that all of humanity started from Adam and Eve, and he rejected any other theory.

However, his experiment turned out to be unsuccessful. The children died due to a lack of love. They could not live without petting. They could not live long in a world with no touches, no talks, and no emotions. All of his experiments were recorded by an Italian monk named Salimbene di Adam. The monk was quite negative about everything Fredrick II did. The monk even compared all the calamities caused by Fredrick II to those similar to the biblical plagues.

The language deprivation experiment done by Fredrick II made scientists realize that human beings are social creatures and they need love to survive. Although Fredrick's experiment could not determine what the natural language is, scientists learned an important thing that love is an important thing for humans.