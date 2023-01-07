An archeologist claims to have discovered where the Garden of Eden is located

Depiction of the Garden of Eden Photo by TheTorah.com

The Garden of Eden is one of the most prominent locations to be mentioned in the Bible. This garden was the place where the famous story of Adam and Eve took place. This was the place where God created Adam from the ground and later created Eve from one of Adam's ribs to give him companionship.

There have been debates among scholars throughout centuries about whether this location is fiction or reality. Many people dismiss the Garden of Eden as a fictional place while some say it actually existed in this world. According to the biblical texts, there are 4 rivers associated with the location of the Garden of Eden. Those 4 rivers are Tigris, Euphrates, Gihon, and Pison.

The main problem with finding the exact location of the Garden of Eden is that no one has been able to determine where the exact locations of the rivers of Gihon and Pison are located. Finding out the location of these 2 rivers has been a mission for archeologists for many years.

There are 2 more problems archeologists face while trying to find out the location of the garden. The first problem is that major geographical changes occurred since biblical times and the second problem is that Adam didn't build any structures in the Garden of Eden.

However, all these problems seemed to have come to an end when an archeologist claimed that she found the answer. The name of the archeologist is Jodi Magness and she believes that Adam was buried in a place known as Calvary or Golgotha. Golgotha is also believed to be the same place where Jesus got crucified.

She says that according to a traditional belief, Adam got resurrected after Jesus's blood flowed onto him after his crucifixion. This is a plausible theory according to her because Adam lived most of his life in the Garden of Eden according to the scriptures, so if he was buried in Golgotha it would most probably mean that the Garden of Eden was located somewhere near Golgotha. She further says that the Garden of Eden is located somewhere in Mesopotamia but also has a special connection with Jerusalem.