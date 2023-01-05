The head of the world's largest family had 39 wives and 94 children

Photo by Richard Grange/Barcroft India/Getty Images

The world's largest family is believed to be residing in Mizoram, a state located in the northeast of India. The head of the family is Ziona Chana. He is the head of a local Christian sect that allows polygamy only for males. Although polygamy is illegal in India for most people, the authorities permit it if it's done as a religious custom.

In 2011, officials from the Guinness World Records approached Ziona Chana to officially name him the world record holder for being the head of the world's biggest family. But he refused to accept the world record title because he didn't want too much publicity. His family was still listed as the world's biggest family by the World Record Academy and The Wall Street Journal in 2011, and by the London World Records in 2019.

His first marriage was in 1959 when he was 17 years old. His last marriage happened in 2004 to a 25-year-old woman. He died on 13 June 2021, at the age of 75 years old. He left behind 39 wives and 94 children. He had 33 grandchildren and one great-grandchild; with a total of 181 family members.

He has a competitor for the record holder of the world's largest family. His competitor is Winston Blackmore, the head of a polygamous Mormon sect in Canada, who has 150 children from 27 wives, with a total of 178 family members.