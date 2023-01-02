The soccer player who got assassinated for accidentally scoring on his own goal

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Allsport

It was in 1994 when the FIFA World Cup was hosted by the United States. Andrés Escobar, a 27-year-old soccer player was a defender for the Colombian national team. He was much respected by Colombian soccer fans as he tried to promote a positive change in Colombia during a very violent time for the country.

In the 1994 FIFA World Cup, Colombia was put in Group A, which consisted of 4 countries, Romania, Switzerland, the United States, and Colombia. They lost their first game in Group A against Romania, where Romania scored 3 goals and Colombia scored 1 goal. They had to defeat the United States in their next game to avoid elimination from the world cup.

It was on June 22, 1994, when the match between the USA and Colombia was held at Rose Bowl, in Pasadena. Everything was going well for Colombia until Andrés Escobar accidentally scored his own goal which helped the USA to win the match and led Colombia to get eliminated from the world cup.

After Escobar returned home after losing the tournament, he went into a nightclub with his friends. When he went to the parking lot, 3 men came towards him and shot him 6 times. They shouted the word "goal" every time they shot him, referencing the TV commentator who shouted the word 6 times after Escobar scored his own goal.

Apparently, the man who murdered him lost a lot of money for betting on Colombia to win the game. Over 120,000 people attended the funeral of Andrés Escobar and he is remembered as an important player in the history of soccer.