The father who helped his son escape North Korea

Photo by FactWire

It was in 2016 when 18-year-old Jong Yol-Ri wanted to escape his country. This was because he lived in North Korea, a country under a dictatorship. The citizens of North Korea get little to no freedom, have low access to food and technology, and live a low quality of life. He knew that he had no future in his own country and he needed to escape to another country to live a better life.

He decided to tell his father about his plan to escape the country. He expected his father to get angry at him. To his surprise, his father was quite supportive of his decision to leave the country. His father knew that his son would not live a good life if he continued to stay in his own country. So he decided to help his son escape the country, even though he knew that the dictatorship government would give his family a brutal punishment if they find out.

To his good luck, Jong Yol-Ri happened to be a math prodigy. He got selected to represent North Korea in the 57th International Mathematical Olympiad 2016 held in Hong Kong. He used this event as an opportunity to escape the country. His father gave him all of his life savings, worth around $200 to help him escape the country.

Jong Yol-Ri was devasted to leave his family behind, but his father told him to do it for the sake of the freedom of their future generations. He participated in the olympiad and won the silver medal. Right after winning the silver medal, he fled to the South Korean consulate instead of going back to his hotel room. The staff of the consulate got inspired by his bravery and decided to grant him safety.

He was offered a stay in an off-limits conference room providing him with video games, food, a treadmill, and a few police officers for his security. 80 days later, he was given a new passport to fly to South Korea. Since then, he started a new life as a university student in South Korea.