Scientists are working on a drug that could extend the lifespan of a human being to 200 Years

Photo by iStock

Living longer has always been one of the oldest desires among human beings. Many people wish to live a little longer in this world. But unfortunately, the average lifespan of a human is only 80 years old on an average. This is the sad reality that people have to live with, with the harsh truth that not everyone would be able to live for more than 100 years.

However, scientists have come up with a piece of good news. They said they are developing a drug that could enable humans to live up to 200 years. Dr. Andrew Steele, a British computational biologist says that there is no biological reason stopping humans from reaching the age of 200 or beyond. The only problem he points out is the existence of zombie cells which are responsible for causing the human body to decay over time and hence show the signs of aging.

The zombie cells are scientifically known as senescent cells. The drug that the scientists are working on aims to eliminate these zombie cells in our bodies and potentially increase our lifespan. The drug was first used in an experiment on mice in 2020. The results of the experiment showed that the mice showed improved physical function and extended health and lifespan after this drug was forcefully injected into them.

After seeing the good results of the drug on mice, scientists have decided to make the drug more feasible for humans to use. The drugs that help in eliminating cells responsible for degrading tissue function are known as senolytics, and they may be available in the market in the next decade.