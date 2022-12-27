Archeologists claim that they found the nails used in the crucifixion of Jesus

Photo by Tel Aviv University

The story of nails getting used in the crucifixion of Jesus is quite popular all around the world. What happened to the nails and where they are now is hardly anyone's concern. So when a group of archeologists said that they found the nails used in crucifying Jesus, it was indeed shocking news to hear.

The nails were found during an excavation of an underground tomb in Israel in 1990. The tomb was of an ancient high priest called Caiaphas, who reportedly handed Jesus over to the Romans for his crucifixion.

One would often wonder why a pair of nails found in the tomb of Caiaphas be speculated to be used in the crucifixion of Jesus. This is because a lot of crucifixions occurred during the same time Jesus was crucified since it was a common form of punishment in the Roman Empire. It would not make sense for Caiaphas to preserve every nail used in crucifixion. Since the crucifixion of Jesus is considered to be an important event, it is most likely the reason why it was preserved.

According to Aryeh Shimron, a geologist from Israel, the nails do not prove absolutely but strengthen the speculations that these were used in the crucifixion of Jesus. After various analyses were done on those nails using an electron microscope, bone particles were found at the end of the nail, proving that they were used for crucifixion. Slivers of cedar wood were also found along with the bone particles in the nails.

In a controversial 2011 documentary called "The Nails of the Cross," filmmaker Simcha Jacobovici suggested that the Caiaphas may have been so overcome with guilt about his role in the crucifixion of Jesus that he decided to keep the nails as a souvenir. However, many scholars dismissed his claim and said that it was too speculative. They said that there is not enough evidence to link the nails to a specific site or to claim they were used to crucify anyone.