Scientists find out the reason why cats live longer than dogs

Photo by Tran Mau Tri Tam on Unsplash

The average lifespan of a dog is 13 years old and the average lifespan of a cat is 15 years old. It can be clearly seen that on average, cats live longer than dogs. This is genuinely disheartening news for all dog owners. But why does this happen?

The most plausible explanation is that it is because of evolution. Throughout history, cats have been solitary creatures while dogs are not. Most cat species, with the notable exception of lions, live solitary lives. As a result, cats and other animals from the cat species like tigers and leopards are not at a higher risk of catching infectious diseases.

Dogs are social animals and don't prefer to live in a solitary way. When a single dog catches an infectious disease, it won't be long until the entire pack of dogs will catch it too. Dr. Steve Austad, a biologist who works at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, said that according to evolutionary theory animals survive longer in safer conditions.

He further added that the lives of dogs have been shortened over the years due to the creation of exotic breeds. These artificial exotic breeds can be more prone to illness. Cats have not been as genetically modified to create exotic breeds as dogs have been.