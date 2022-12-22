Ancient Egyptians lost a war because they loved cats too much

Photo by World History Encyclopedia

The ancient Egyptians loved cats a lot. They adored cats so much that they considered the animal to be worthy of worship. Although loving cats is considered to be a good quality, their love for cats is what caused them to lose a war with the Persians.

Ancient Egyptians considered cats to be the manifestation of Goddess Bastet. Bastet was an ancient Egyptian deity who was the goddess of protection, fertility, and the bringer of good health. Anyone who slaughtered cats was considered to have committed a big sin.

Not only were cats worshipped for representing Goddess Bastet, but they were also revered for hunting mice and rats. The economy of Ancient Egypt thrived because of grain, and cats seemed to be the perfect solution for the problem of rodents destroying crops.

The Battle of Pelusium was the event where the ancient Egyptians lost a war due to their love for cats. It was in 525 BC when this battle occurred. When the Persians were invading Egypt, Cambyses II, the king of the Persians, came up with a brilliant plan. He knew that his Egyptian enemies adored cats a lot and decided to take advantage of their love for cats.

He ordered all the Persian soldiers to collect as many cats as they would find and put them in front of their army. They also painted an image of cats on their shields. When the Egyptian army saw the cats in front of the Persian soldiers, they were reluctant to launch any attacks on the Persians to prevent the cats from getting killed. They feared the wrath of Goddess Bastet if they were to kill an animal that represented the deity.

The result of the battle was a decisive victory for the Persians. Egypt fell to the Persians. This victory by the Persians is also considered to be one of the earliest forms of psychological warfare in history.