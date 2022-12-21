Jesus was not born on Christmas Day, according to the Bible

Photo by Birmingham Museums Trust on Unsplash

There is quite strong evidence present in the Bible that shows that Jesus was not born on the 25th of December. To be precise, he was probably not born in December at all. The accurate day of the birth of Jesus is debated among scholars. Some say he was born in spring while some say he was born in the fall season. But some verses written in the Bible make it quite clear that Jesus was not born on Christmas Day.

The Gospel of Luke mentions that after Jesus was born, the angels announced his birth to a group of shepherds. The shepherds were grazing their flocks during the time of his birth. If he would have been born in December, the weather in Isreal would have been so cold that the fields would be covered in snow instead of grass. The sheep would have gathered together for warmth rather than grazing comfortably. It is also worth mentioning that shepherds usually prefer to graze their flocks in the fields during the spring season due to the pleasant weather.

The first recorded mention of Jesus being born on the 25th of December was in a Roman calendar. Before celebrating the birthday of Jesus on the 25th of December, the western world celebrated it on the 6th of January. It was only after the year 354 that the date of celebrating Christmas changed from 6th January to 25th December.

A popular theory explaining why 25th December was chosen as the date to celebrate Christmas says that the Catholic Church stole this idea from Roman pagan festivals. The theory says that the Catholic Church deliberately coincided with the date of Christmas with Sol Invictus and Saturnalia to prevent their members from celebrating other festivals. Even though this theory is popular on the internet, many scholars find this theory to be inaccurate. Scholars believe that the date of 25th December came from celebrations in the early Church, not from any pagan celebrations.