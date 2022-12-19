What happens to the human body if it gets struck by lightning?

Photo by Shutterstock

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been 444 deaths from lightning strikes in the USA between 2006 and 2021. We can conclude from that statistic that deaths due to lightning strikes are not that common and are a rare occurrence. However, it does happen and people often wonder how a lightning strike can cause a person to die. Let's find out how.

Dr. David Claypool, a physician at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, says that the loud clap of thunder and bright flash from the lightning can cause eyesight or hearing issues. It can rupture eardrums and temporarily blind a person.

In worse cases, a lightning strike can cause cardiac arrests. Cardiac arrests are the main reason why some people die from lightning strikes. When a cardiac arrest happens, the body will stop circulating blood and the brain and the nervous system might get damaged. Respiratory arrests might also happen which will make the victim face difficulty in breathing. Respiratory attacks may further lead to brain hemorrhages and strokes.

Although all lightning strikes that happen to humans are not deadly, many of them do have the potential of creating long-term health problems. Apart from causing internal harm to the body, lightning strikes can sometimes cause external harm as well. This included skin burns, which leave a mark on the victim's body that often resembles ferns.

A lightning strike can contain 10 million volts of energy even if it lasts only for 0.1 seconds approximately. The temperature of a lightning bolt is 5 times hotter than the sun’s surface. However, the good news is that the odds of being struck by lightning are 1 in 12,000, and there’s a 90% survival rate among lightning strike victims.