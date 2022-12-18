The discovery of underwater pyramids in Japan

Photo by Pinterest

It was in 1987 when a group of geologists and divers discovered an interesting location at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean. This location was first discovered by a director of a tourism company when he was scuba diving and noticed some pyramid-like structures.

This location later came to be known as the Yonaguni Monument. Some experts argue that these pyramids were naturally created structures while others say that they are the ruins of an ancient city. An investigation was conducted to find out the age of the pyramids. Professor Masaki Kimura, the head geologist of the excavation team said that the pyramids should be thousands of years old.

Many scholars say the pyramids are 10,000 years old because the earliest evidence of human civilization found in Japan dates back to the Neolithic Age. Those researchers who do not agree that the ancient city actually existed say that the pyramids are naturally shaped over the years by underwater currents. They say that the symmetry of the pyramids is not as accurate as it is being reported by the media.

Those researchers who believe that the site of the pyramids was an ancient city say that the pyramids were man-made. This is because those pyramids have right-angled and straight-lined stone geometry similar to the ones seen in other ancient sites like Cholula or Tenochtitlan in Mexico. There is evidence of a drainage system, steps along the interior of the pyramids, and a drinking water pool in the site to suggest that it is an ancient city submerged in water.