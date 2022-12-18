The bizarre story of the 19-year-old boy who got engaged to a 76-year-old woman

Photo by Tiktok

When a 19-year-old boy Italian boy named Giuseppe D’Anna announced on Tiktok that he would propose to the love of his life, his fans started trolling him. This is because the woman who he claimed was the love of his life was a 76-year-old woman named Milina Gatta. The story of this couple went viral on social media.

Although most of the comments criticized their relationship, a few of them supported the relationship. Many people speculated on various reasons why he would want to marry such an old lady. Some people said that the 76-year-old granny was a rich woman, and the 19-year-old boy was marrying her to get the benefits of her will. A few people were quite convinced that he was doing all this to buy the Sony PlayStation 5.

The people who criticized their relationship commented things like "she is literally old enough to be his great great grandmother," and "I think you guys took it a little too serious when y’all said you like older girls." When his relationship was getting criticized, Giuseppe replied by saying that it was only the beginning of a long series.

The people who supported commented that "don’t listen to the hate, date who makes you happy and who you feel is right for you,'' and “Y’all quit being mean. They actually look adorable and for being 76 or 74 she looks so much younger.”

Despite all the criticisms the couple claims that their relationship is going great. However, all this drama came to an end when Giuseppe admitted to an Italian news outlet called Fanpage that it was all a joke. Milina was his grandmother in real life and Giuseppe uploaded the videos on Tiktok as a gesture of love towards his grandmother. The story of him and his grandmother got so viral that it was considered to be a real story by various foreign media who reported it.