Italian town offers $30,000 to anyone who moves there

Ricky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AFRqJ_0jjNiifo00
PresiccePhoto byCNN Travel

There is a town in Italy called Presicce that has been witnessing a decline in its population over the past few years. To counter this decline in their population growth, they came up with a plan. The town decided to pay €30,000 (roughly $30,000) to anyone who decides to settle there.

The compensation provided by the town authorities is for the people who will register themselves as residents of the town. These cash incentives are an attempt to revive the depopulating town.The council of the town is also trying to combat the town's aging population. There are 150 deaths compared to 60 births.

To be eligible to get the compensation, the applicants are required to move their permanent residency to the town and purchase a house built before 1991, which is 30% of all the town's properties.

A 500-square-foot house will cost you approximately €25,000. Since these homes have been abandoned for quite some time, additional money has to be spent on renovation. The location has a scenic view, surrounded by beautiful beaches and blue seas. There are intricate sculptural decorations all over the town, and the streets are paved with bright white marble.

In 2019, this town was merged with another neighboring town called Acquarica del Capo. This merger of the two towns became a municipality called Presicce-Acquarica. The merger of these two towns resulted in additional money that would enable this town to continue this project for the upcoming years to come. The town is also offering to pay €1,000 to parents for every newborn baby registered in the town.

Comments / 6

Published by

Content creator and freelance writer. I aim to provide quality content that readers will enjoy and find useful. I write about relationships, personal growth, health, life, finance, and a variety of other topics.

N/A
10883 followers

