Psychologists identify how negative thoughts impact the long-term psychological well-being of a person.

Psychologists from the University of Miami suggest that the longer the time negative emotions linger in your brain, the worse it is for your mental health. The study done by those psychologists claims that holding on to negativity may impact the long-term psychological well-being of a person.

The authors of the study report that the longer your brain holds on to a negative event the unhappier you are. The persistence of a person in holding on to a negative memory is what determines how well they think they’re doing in their life.

The amygdala, which is the region of the brain associated with emotional processes, plays a key role in determining the long-term psychological well-being of a person. The amygdala evaluates stimuli and processes emotions and memories.

The study authors analyzed data from 52 participants after asking them to fill up a questionnaire. The questionnaire asked the participants about their psychological well-being. The participants were also asked to rate 60 positive photos, 60 negative photos, and 60 photos with neutral facial reactions.

The results of all these tests showed that those people whose left amygdala holds on to negative stimuli for a lesser time have more positive emotions in their daily lives. This leads to them displaying healthier well-being later on in life. On the other hand, people who hold on to negative stimuli for a longer period of time experience more negative emotions on a daily basis.

Researchers from the University of California, Berkeley, did another study on people's moods and concluded that people will feel happier faster if they accept their negative emotions instead of being too bothered by their negative feelings.

