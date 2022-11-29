Scientists try to identify who the world's most boring person is

Photo by bruce mars on Unsplash

Researchers from the University of Essex did a study among more than 500 people across 5 experiments in a quest to find out who the most boring people in the world are. The results show that those people who enjoy talking about religion, smoking, watching TV, and bird-watching are categorized as the most boring individuals.

This study gives disappointing news for those who work as accountants and data analysts, as these jobs are ranked to be done by people with the blandest personalities. Participants in the study believed that boring people prefer to live in small towns rather than big cities. Although this perception of the participants is not proven to be true, the researchers say this misconception creates a stigma against boring people in society.

The researchers noticed that people generally dislike and avoid people whom they consider to be boring. There is another stigma where boring people were considered to be less competent, which is deemed to be a wrong perception by the researchers. This is because boring people who do the most boring jobs have the capabilities to perform tasks vital to modern society.

The top 5 most boring jobs ranked according to the study are as follows:

Data Analysis Accounting Tax and insurance Cleaning Banking

The top 5 most interesting jobs ranked according to the study are as follows:

Performing arts Science Journalism Health professional Teaching

The top 5 most boring hobbies ranked according to the study are as follows: