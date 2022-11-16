Unattractive people earn significantly more money, according to a new study

Photo by Dmitry Demidko on Unsplash

A study done by researchers from the London School of Economics and the University of Massachusetts came across a surprising discovery regarding the relationship between a person's attractiveness and their bank account. Even though it was commonly believed that attractive people attract higher income, the researchers declared this belief does not hold true all the time.

Satoshi Kanazawa and Mary Still, the co-researchers of the study said that whenever an attractive person earns more than their lesser attractive colleagues, it is because of the presence of other qualities and not necessarily attractiveness.

The researchers conducted a survey on a group of 20,000 young Americans and analyzed their findings. They discovered another surprising finding that those participants who were labeled to be very unattractive earned significantly more than those who were considered to be merely unattractive. Sometimes they even earned more than earn more than attractive or average-looking people. Traits such as healthiness, extroversion, calmness, and diligence are more helpful in helping a person earn more in all job types rather than attractiveness.

The concepts of beauty premium and ugliness penalty suggest that attractive people have an advantage in many aspects of life while unattractive people are at a disadvantage. Although the ugliness penalty may hold true for other aspects of life, the researchers declare that it does not apply to people's paychecks.

The disparity between the previous studies on beauty premium and this study arises because the previous studies did not consider factors like health, personality, and intelligence in their equation.