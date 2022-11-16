Unattractive people earn significantly more money, according to a new study

Ricky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45yJan_0jDErszg00
Photo by Dmitry Demidko on Unsplash

A study done by researchers from the London School of Economics and the University of Massachusetts came across a surprising discovery regarding the relationship between a person's attractiveness and their bank account. Even though it was commonly believed that attractive people attract higher income, the researchers declared this belief does not hold true all the time.

Satoshi Kanazawa and Mary Still, the co-researchers of the study said that whenever an attractive person earns more than their lesser attractive colleagues, it is because of the presence of other qualities and not necessarily attractiveness.

The researchers conducted a survey on a group of 20,000 young Americans and analyzed their findings. They discovered another surprising finding that those participants who were labeled to be very unattractive earned significantly more than those who were considered to be merely unattractive. Sometimes they even earned more than earn more than attractive or average-looking people. Traits such as healthiness, extroversion, calmness, and diligence are more helpful in helping a person earn more in all job types rather than attractiveness.

The concepts of beauty premium and ugliness penalty suggest that attractive people have an advantage in many aspects of life while unattractive people are at a disadvantage. Although the ugliness penalty may hold true for other aspects of life, the researchers declare that it does not apply to people's paychecks.

The disparity between the previous studies on beauty premium and this study arises because the previous studies did not consider factors like health, personality, and intelligence in their equation.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 4

Published by

Content creator and freelance writer. I aim to provide quality content that readers will enjoy and find useful. I write about relationships, personal growth, health, life, finance, and a variety of other topics.

N/A
9496 followers

More from Ricky

Individuals 'favorite songs' lyrics reflect their attachment style

A study done by researchers from the University of Toronto found an interesting relationship between your choice of music and relationship behavior. The researchers report that the attachment style of a person is often related to the lyrics of their favorite songs.

Read full story

Priest says that Jesus died by dislocating his shoulder after carrying his cross, not by crucifixion

Father Patrick Pullicino is a brain surgeon who decided to become a Catholic priest in 2019. Although most of the priests throughout history followed the religious teachings without question, Father Pullicino was not the same. He seemed to be more of a critical thinker. Even though critical thinking is considered a good quality by many, his habit of critical thinking landed him in a big controversy when he claimed that he figured out the exact way how Jesus died, and it was not by crucifixion.

Read full story
235 comments

Attractive people have stronger immune systems, a study says

A group of researchers from Texas Christian University did a study to check if there is any relationship between attractiveness and the immune system. The results of the study turned out to be quite interesting.

Read full story
1 comments

A theory claims that Jesus died in Japan at the age of 106 years old

There is an uncommon legend that says that Jesus was not the one who died on the cross. Rather, it was his younger brother Isukiri. A small village in Japan called the Shingo village claims to be the place where Jesus got buried and where his tomb resides. The residents of this village believe that Jesus escaped his crucifixion by traveling across Siberia to a Japanese province called Mutsu.

Read full story
34 comments
Davis, CA

First impressions are the deciding factor when it comes to dating, study says

A study done by researchers from the University of California, Davis found that first impressions are the most important factor when it comes to dating. The study says that the first impression of compatibility and popularity we see in the other person is very influential in our choice of potential romantic partners.

Read full story
3 comments

Researchers suggest that Jesus was not born in December

Although the 25th of December is celebrated all around the world as Christmas Day, some researchers beg to differ when it comes to the date of Jesus's birth. They do not believe that Jesus was born in December. They say that the Roman Catholic Church chose to celebrate Christmas on the 25th of December only for the sake of convenience, without giving importance to the accuracy of the date.

Read full story
96 comments

Studies say that an average American lies 4 times a day

A new survey shows that an average American lies approximately 4 times a day. The survey was taken on 2,000 American adults and 53% of them believed that they are good at spotting a liar. Most of the respondents in the survey felt that they get lied to 6 times a day.

Read full story
9 comments

Studies suggest that Native Americans have Chinese ancestors

Recent studies have found that all the Native Americans that have been living in the Americas originally originated in China. This theory came into popularity after the remains of an ancient human found in a cave in China closely resembled the DNA of Native Americans today.

Read full story
174 comments

People who died in worse ways compared to Jesus in the Bible

The Bible is a religious book filled with a lot of short stories that try to give a message to the readers through those stories. Since there are a lot of stories in the Bible, there exist a lot of characters as well. Some argue that the characters in the Bible existed in real life, while some say that they are merely fictional characters that existed only in biblical stories.

Read full story
44 comments

A 1500-year-old version of the Bible claims that Jesus didn't get crucified

During an anti-smuggling operation in Turkey in the year 2000, an ancient version of the Bible was found that is speculated to be a copy of the Gospel of Barnabas. Religious organizations examined that book and confirmed that it was an original piece because it was written using gold lettering in the language of Aramaic, which was the native language of Jesus. This Bible is dated to be 1500 years old.

Read full story
690 comments

Man eats dangerous crab alive for pinching his daughter

A 39-year-old Chinese man named Lu from Zhejiang in eastern China was walking with his daughter by the stream when a crab pinched his daughter with its claws. This made him so angry at the crab that he decided to get revenge on the crab. To punish the crab, he ate it raw while it was still alive. He did not even bother to bite the crab while eating it because he swallowed it whole.

Read full story

People with blue eyes have a single common ancestor

New research done at the University of Copenhagen found that all the blue-eyed people in this world can be traced back to a single common ancestor. Researchers from the university tracked down the 6,000-10,000-year-old genetic mutation responsible for the blue eye color and found many interesting results.

Read full story
40 comments

The shortest marriage in history lasted for 3 minutes

The record for the shortest marriage in history happened in Kuwait in the year of 2019. The story of their divorce shook the entire internet. The couple had signed all their marriage papers and contracts in front of a judge in a court. The judge witnessed them get married in front of him. The entire marriage process went well and the newlywed couple prepared to go home after getting married. As they were leaving the courthouse, things suddenly did not go well anymore.

Read full story
19 comments

An ancient version of the Bible described God as a villain

The New Testament as we know it today became the standardized canon in the late 4th century. Several other people attempted to make the canon before the 4th century. One of the first people who attempted to make a New Testament canon was a theologian named Marcion of Sinope.

Read full story
105 comments

UK's newly elected Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is richer than the king

King Charles III (left), PM Rishi Sunak (right)Source: TRT World. The UK's newly elected Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, is the first politician in the history of the United Kingdom who is richer than the monarch. King Charles III, the monarch, has a net worth of $500 million while Rishi Sunak has a net worth of $824 million.

Read full story
2 comments
Manhattan, NY

The 9-year-old boy from Manhattan who could speak 25 languages

William James Sidis was an American child prodigy who got accepted into Harvard University when he was only 9 years old. However, the university asked him to wait till he was 11 years old to start his classes since he was too young when he first got accepted. 5 years later, he graduated from Harvard with distinction.

Read full story
9 comments

The woman who died without having a relationship with a man

Clara Meadmore is known to be the oldest virgin in the world. In 2011, she died a virgin at 108 years old, making her the oldest virgin in recorded history. She told in an interview that staying a virgin was one of the factors that helped her live a long life.

Read full story
239 comments

People who sleep 5 hours or less a night might have a higher risk of health problems as they age, studies say

Researchers from the University College London, England, and Université Paris Cité, France, found through a study that people aged 50 or older who sleep 5 hours or less a night had a 30% higher risk of developing multiple chronic diseases over time than those who slept a minimum of 7 hours per night.

Read full story
13 comments
Knoxville, TN

Man pulls out an AK-47 and lands himself in jail over a $6 pizza

It was on 5 November 2021 when 63-year-old Charles Doty Jr pulled out his AK-47 and pointed it to the employees of Little Caesars in Cedar Bluff, Knoxville. Apparently, he was agitated that the wait time for his pizza was too long. He ordered a pepperoni pizza worth $6 and was told to wait for 10 minutes for his meal to be prepared.

Read full story
24 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy