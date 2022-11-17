Priest says that Jesus died by dislocating his shoulder after carrying his cross, not by crucifixion

Source: Biblword.net

Father Patrick Pullicino is a brain surgeon who decided to become a Catholic priest in 2019. Although most of the priests throughout history followed the religious teachings without question, Father Pullicino was not the same. He seemed to be more of a critical thinker. Even though critical thinking is considered a good quality by many, his habit of critical thinking landed him in a big controversy when he claimed that he figured out the exact way how Jesus died, and it was not by crucifixion.

He wrote a scientific paper about his theory and published it on a website called the Catholic Medical Quarterly. He said that there is enough evidence to prove that Jesus died from a heart attack caused by fatal internal bleeding after a shoulder dislocation. The internal bleeding inside Jesus's body caused a collapse in his circulatory system that most likely caused his death.

According to the Gospel of John, it is suggested that Jesus may have died after a Roman soldier pierced Jesus's heart with a spear. Father Pullicino does not believe that Jesus died by a spear or by crucifixion. The dislocation of Jesus's soldier seemed to be a far more realistic reason for him to consider as the cause of Jesus's death.

Considering that the cross carried by Jesus on his shoulder to the place of his death was made up of solid wood, it would be quite a heavy thing to carry. It is estimated that the whole cross weighed around 300 pounds. Since the cross was indeed a heavy thing to carry, some experts agree with Father Pullicino's theory that Jesus indeed died from a dislocated shoulder and not by crucifixion.