Attractive people have stronger immune systems, a study says

Photo by Dmitry Vechorko on Unsplash

A group of researchers from Texas Christian University did a study to check if there is any relationship between attractiveness and the immune system. The results of the study turned out to be quite interesting.

The researchers asked a group of people to rate some photos on the basis of the attractiveness of the people in the pictures. The respondents rated the people in the pictures as they were asked to do so and the researchers noticed that whoever was rated high on their pictures had stronger immune systems too.

The researchers said that there always has been a link between attractiveness and reproductive success. Humans throughout the course of evolution always tried to choose the best partners for enhanced mating success. Since certain evolutionary traits are associated with higher mating success, people who seem to be more attractive appear healthier to their opposite gender. Being healthy is one of the common desirable traits that people look for in partners throughout history because healthy people have higher chances of reproductive success.

After noticing a pattern between attractiveness and stronger immune systems in the study, the researchers concluded that a relationship between facial attractiveness and a stronger immune system is likely to exist. The study also notices another interesting observation that men and women have different criteria on what makes a face more attractive and healthy.

The researchers mention that facial features such as prominent cheekbones, bright eyes, full lips, and clear skin have always been considered to be attractive throughout the history of humankind.