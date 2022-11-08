People who died in worse ways compared to Jesus in the Bible

Photo by Aaron Burden on Unsplash

The Bible is a religious book filled with a lot of short stories that try to give a message to the readers through those stories. Since there are a lot of stories in the Bible, there exist a lot of characters as well. Some argue that the characters in the Bible existed in real life, while some say that they are merely fictional characters that existed only in biblical stories.

Although the death of Jesus as mentioned in the Bible gets a lot of attention from people all over the world, there are many other biblical characters who died in much more tragic and dreadful ways. Here are a few of them.

A plague of snakes befall the Israelites

Depiction of Moses putting a bronze snake up a pole to save the Israelites from the plague of snakes Source: Pinterest

The Bible contains a lot of stories where tragic disasters like plagues occur a lot. One of the most popular biblical stories involving plagues is the one where God sent a plague to punish the Pharoah and get him to release the Israelites from slavery.

Another tragic story in the Bible involving a plague is the one where God punishes the Israelites for complaining about the conditions in the desert after he released them from slavery. The story starts with the Israelites traveling in the desert with Moses who was sent by God to help the Israelites escape slavery.

While they were walking in the desert, they apparently complained to Moses about the conditions in the desert which were much harsher than in Egypt, the land where they escaped from. They spoke against God and Moses after they got fed up with the harsh desert conditions. God got disappointed with the Israelites for questioning his plans and decided to punish them by sending a plague of snakes toward them. Many Israelites got bitten and killed by those snakes.

The Israelites realized their mistake of questioning God's plans and asked Moses to help them get out of their misery by praying to God to take the snakes away from them. Moses prayed to God and God ordered Moses to make a bronze snake and put it up on a pole, and whoever looks at the bronze snake after getting bitten by a real snake will not die. Moses did as commanded him to do and the Israelites stopped dying from snake bites, which did little help to all those who already died.

Lot's wife gets transformed into a pillar of salt

Depiction of Lot's wife Source: Pinterest

The biblical city of Sodom had such a bad reputation for all the sinful people residing there that God hated that city as well. God decided to destroy the city for being too sinful but after discussing it with Abraham, he agreed not to destroy the city if he found 10 good men residing in it.

God sent 2 angels into the city in search of good men. After entering the city, they met Lot, a resident of the city who offered hospitality to the 2 angels and asked them to stay at his house for the night. The sinful men of the city saw the 2 angels entering the house of Lot and demanded he hands over the angels to them so that they could abuse the angels. Lot did not want any harm to happen to his guests, so he offered his virgin daughters to the sinful people instead.

The sinful people tried to force their way inside Lot's house after Lot refused to hand over the angels to them. The angels got fed up with the sinful people and struck the crowd blind. Then angels informed Lot to take the people he cared about with him and escape the city because God will destroy it soon. Lot and his family started escaping and God rained sulfur down on the city.

While escaping the city, Lot's wife did the big mistake of turning back and looking back at her destroyed city. This act of curiosity done by her angered God so much that he decided to punish her by transforming her into a pillar of salt and she died there.

42 children got torn to shreds by 2 female bears for insulting Prophet Elisha's receding hairline

Depiction of Prophet Elisha and the cursed children Source: Google Images

Getting mocked by children is indeed an annoying thing to experience for many people. Prophet Elisha hated it as well. One day when Prophet Elisha was walking down the streets, a group of young children mocked him by calling him names like a baldy.

Since he was very sensitive about his receding hairline, he cursed the children in the name of God. Suddenly, 2 female bears appeared and attacked all the children who mocked Prophet Elisha. All 42 children got brutally torn into shreds.

King Agrippa gets eaten alive by worms for claiming to be God

Depiction of King Agrippa delivering a speech drivethruhistoryadventures.com

King Agrippa is described in the Bible to be a tyrant king who had a reputation for attacking the followers of Jesus. Once when he was giving a speech during a meeting, his supporters hyped him up by saying that he has the voice of God instead of a man. His ego increased so much that he gladly accepted and agreed to the words of praise said to him.

Immediately after he agreed that he has the voice of a God, an angel struck him down and Agrippa ended up getting eaten alive by worms.