Man eats dangerous crab alive for pinching his daughter

Photo by Mae Mu on Unsplash

A 39-year-old Chinese man named Lu from Zhejiang in eastern China was walking with his daughter by the stream when a crab pinched his daughter with its claws. This made him so angry at the crab that he decided to get revenge on the crab. To punish the crab, he ate it raw while it was still alive. He did not even bother to bite the crab while eating it because he swallowed it whole.

Two months later, he started having such excruciating back pains that he decided to visit doctors to know what the problem is. The doctors did many checks on his abdomen, liver, chest, and digestive system but they were not being able to identify the exact cause of his problems. He got diagnosed with a rare digestive disease called eosinophilic gastroenteritis.

The doctors reportedly asked Lu if he had eaten game meat and he said no. He did not inform the doctors about his crab-eating incident. His wife remembered the incident and informed the doctors about it and finally, the doctors got a clearer picture of what was going on inside his body. The doctors asked him why he ate the crab raw.

Lu informed the doctors that he ate the crab raw because he wanted to get revenge on it for pinching his daughter with its claws. Doctors started conducting more blood tests which led them to discover that Lu got infected by at least 3 parasites after eating the raw crab alive.

Fortunately, Lu has recovered after getting adequate treatment at the hospital. He is still required to attend follow-up checks after his recovery as advised by the doctors.