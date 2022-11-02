The shortest marriage in history lasted for 3 minutes

Ricky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UP60a_0ivdve8U00
Source: Listverse

The record for the shortest marriage in history happened in Kuwait in the year of 2019. The story of their divorce shook the entire internet. The couple had signed all their marriage papers and contracts in front of a judge in a court. The judge witnessed them get married in front of him. The entire marriage process went well and the newlywed couple prepared to go home after getting married. As they were leaving the courthouse, things suddenly did not go well anymore.

The problem began when the newlywed bride tripped, slipped, and fell on the floor. Instead of helping her get back on her feet and being chivalrous, her newlywed husband laughed at her fall, mocked her, and also called her stupid. This incident infuriated the newlywed bride a lot. In a fit of rage, she rushed back to the courthouse and demanded a divorce from the judge.

The judge agreed to her demands and granted her the divorce. The marriage of the newlywed couple was annulled after 3 minutes. This incident got known to be the shortest marriage in history. When anyone Google searches for "shortest marriage in history", the top results show articles related to this incident.

This incident led to many debates among internet users. Some of them say that the bride did the right thing and some say that the bride had an overreaction. Those who support her say that a marriage should be about respect while others say that the husband was just joking and should not face such harsh consequences.

