UK's newly elected Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is richer than the king

King Charles III (left), PM Rishi Sunak (right) Source: TRT World

The UK's newly elected Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, is the first politician in the history of the United Kingdom who is richer than the monarch. King Charles III, the monarch, has a net worth of $500 million while Rishi Sunak has a net worth of $824 million.

On 25 October 2022, Rishi Sunak got elected as the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. It all started this year when former Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigned from his post due to a lot of scandals surrounding himself, the most notorious of which included him being seen partying during the Covid lockdowns.

After Boris Johnson resigned, Rishi Sunak and his competitor Liz Truss ran for becoming the new prime minister of the UK. Rishi lost against Liz Truss and she became the prime minister. After 44 days, she resigned. She made a record by becoming the shortest-serving prime minister in the history of the United Kingdom.

After her resignation, Rishi Sunak got elected as the new prime minister. He is the son of immigrants who migrated from East Africa and are of Indian origin. He was born in 1980 in Hampshire, England. He worked as an analyst for a renowned investment bank called Goldman Sachs. He married the daughter of an Indian billionaire.

Liz Truss resigned because she enforced a policy that led to the downfall of her country's economy. Rishi Sunak vowed to bring back economic stability to their country after getting appointed as the prime minister by King Charles III.