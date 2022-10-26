Manhattan, NY

The 9-year-old boy from Manhattan who could speak 25 languages

Ricky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rnAIU_0in6gWR700
William James SidisSource: Wikipedia

William James Sidis was an American child prodigy who got accepted into Harvard University when he was only 9 years old. However, the university asked him to wait till he was 11 years old to start his classes since he was too young when he first got accepted. 5 years later, he graduated from Harvard with distinction.

He could read the New York Times when he was 18 months old. He set a record for being the youngest person to enroll in Harvard University in 1909. When he was 8 years old, he could speak 8 languages fluently, French, Latin, Greek, Russian, German, Hebrew, Turkish, and Armenian. When he was 9 years old, he could speak 25 languages. He also invented a language on his own called Vendergood.

Sidis was born on 1 April 1898 in Manhattan, New York City. His parents fled from Ukraine and emigrated to the USA to escape the political anti-semitic persecution that was happening in the Russian Empire during that time. Sidis's parents adopted a method of parenting that would encourage Sidis to always be in pursuit of knowledge, although they got some media criticism for their method of parenting.

He had an IQ of 260. He became a professor of mathematics at Rice University when he was 16 years old. He was teaching students who were much older than him by age. However, as he grew older, he hated the attention given by the media to him for being so intelligent. He desired to live a private life away from all the popularity.

He went into hiding and started doing some clerical jobs for a living. At 46 years old, he died in 1944 from a brain hemorrhage.

