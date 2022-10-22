People who sleep 5 hours or less a night might have a higher risk of health problems as they age, studies say

Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash

Researchers from the University College London, England, and Université Paris Cité, France, found through a study that people aged 50 or older who sleep 5 hours or less a night had a 30% higher risk of developing multiple chronic diseases over time than those who slept a minimum of 7 hours per night.

The study was performed over a group of 8,000 citizens from the United Kingdom who had no chronic disease at 50 years old. Scientists asked them to keep track of how many hours they sleep during clinical examinations every 4-5 years for the next 25 years.

Among those people who started recording their sleep at the age of 50, whoever slept 5 hours or less a night, faced a 30% higher risk of developing multiple chronic diseases over time compared to those people who slept at least 7 hours a night. When they turn 60, there was a 32% increased risk, and when they turn 70, their risk rises to 40%.

The diseases whose chances of occurrence become higher due to less sleep include Parkinson’s, liver disease, depression, dementia, cancer, chronic kidney disease, heart failure, coronary heart disease, stroke, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, diabetes, mental disorders, and arthritis.