Man pulls out an AK-47 and lands himself in jail over a $6 pizza

Charles Doty Source: KNOXVILLE POLICE

It was on 5 November 2021 when 63-year-old Charles Doty Jr pulled out his AK-47 and pointed it to the employees of Little Caesars in Cedar Bluff, Knoxville. Apparently, he was agitated that the wait time for his pizza was too long. He ordered a pepperoni pizza worth $6 and was told to wait for 10 minutes for his meal to be prepared.

The employees asked him to stay calm and said that his pizza is still raw and is being cooked in the oven. After hearing that, he stood near the pizzeria awkwardly with the assault rifle still in his hand and waited for his order to arrive.

Another customer in the pizzeria who already received their pepperoni pizza offered it to him after seeing him so frustrated with his waiting time. Doty ate the customer's pizza and fled the scene before the police would arrive to arrest him.

Surveillance videos showed Doty trying to threaten an employee who was leaving the pizzeria. The employee fled toward the back of the pizzeria and called 911. Another employee from the pizzeria told a journalist that she was shocked that a customer would point a rifle at them for a $6 pizza.

Doty was arrested a few days later and charged with four counts of aggravated assault and one count of especially aggravated kidnapping. Especially aggravated kidnapping is a Class A felony and is punishable by up to a fine of $50,000 in the state of Tennessee. He was taken into custody and put in jail on a total bond of $90,000.