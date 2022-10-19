Gatorland in Orlando reopens after Hurricane Ian for its annual Halloween event

Source: gottagoorlando.com

The famous amusement park Gatorland reopened on the 15th of October, after being forced to close down temporarily due to the disastrous Hurricane Ian. The reopening happens to be just in time for the annual Halloween event held at this amusement park.

All the events will be held during weekends in the daytime hours. All the events will be family-friendly. The owners of Gatorland were unsure whether they would be able to organize their Halloween event this year, as their haunted house and pumpkin patch got submerged under the water from the floods caused by the hurricane.

The event features a spooky train ride, meets and greets of costumed characters, a trick-or-treat trail from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and multiple photoshoot opportunities. Food and drinks will be available for purchase and a band will be invited to play some music. Multiple costume contests will be organized and many giveaways will also be done.

This 110-acre theme park will celebrate its 73rd Anniversary in 2022. This park was first opened in 1949 as a roadside attraction.

Visitors arriving at this attraction will be able to enjoy family fun at an affordable price. They will witness a breeding marsh with an observation tower, thousands of alligators and crocodiles, educational wildlife programs, Florida’s best train ride, a petting zoo, a free-flight aviary, and an on-site restaurant.

The CEO of the theme park, Mark McHugh said that his team worked hard to bring the Halloween event back after he was forced to close down the park for 17 days due to the hurricane.