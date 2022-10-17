The world's longest prison sentence was for 141,078 years

Ricky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ziJKp_0ia62Clx00
Chamoy ThipyasoSource: kienthuc.net.vn

Chamoy Thipyaso from Thailand is known for receiving the world's longest prison sentence in history. She was sentenced to imprisonment for 141,078 years. She was found guilty of the crime of defrauding people through a pyramid scheme. Within 30 years of her scamming career, she defrauded more than 16,000 people in Thailand.

Her pyramid scheme promised people to invest money in the hopes of getting more money later. Her fraudulent pyramid scheme was so convincing that she also managed to make politicians and military members invest in it. She promised all of her investors that they would be getting their money back with higher returns. But in reality, she was keeping all of the money to herself. In the end, she ended up making approximately $200 to $300 million from her fraudulent scheme.

Eventually, her fraud was discovered by several people who called for her pyramid scheme to be shut down. After a few days, she got arrested. Members of Thailand's royal family were also among those who invested in her scheme. Her trial started only after all the money scammed out from the royal family members was recovered.

The court found her guilty and sentenced her behind bars for 141,078 years. She must not have been expecting any leniency because she scammed members of the royal family too. However, she got lucky because according to a new Thai law, the maximum time a person convicted of fraud can spend in prison can only be for 20 years. In reality, she only served 8 years of her sentence.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Chamoy Thipayaso# Thailand

Comments / 76

Published by

Content creator and freelance writer. I aim to provide quality content that readers will enjoy and find useful. I write about relationships, personal growth, health, life, finance, and a variety of other topics.

N/A
8338 followers

More from Ricky

Orlando, FL

Gatorland in Orlando reopens after Hurricane Ian for its annual Halloween event

The famous amusement park Gatorland reopened on the 15th of October, after being forced to close down temporarily due to the disastrous Hurricane Ian. The reopening happens to be just in time for the annual Halloween event held at this amusement park.

Read full story

An AI-powered robot becomes CEO of a company

Tang Yu, an AI (artificial intelligence) powered humanoid robot gets chosen as the CEO of a Chinese company named NetDragon Websoft. After she was appointed CEO, she created history by becoming the world's first robot to hold an executive position in a business. She will be responsible for overseeing the operations of the company worth nearly $10 billion.

Read full story
15 comments

Woman gets scammed by fake astronaut who said he needed money to return to Earth

A scammer claiming to be a Russian astronaut stole $30,000 from a 65-year-old Japanese woman after telling her that he needed that money to return home. The scammer contacted the woman living in the city of Higashiomi in Japan and asked her for the money through Instagram.

Read full story
18 comments

The happiest man on death row

Joe Arridy(AP Photo/Pueblo Chieftain) (Associated Press) On 26 August 1936, a 23-year-old man named Joe Arridy was arrested for sleeping in an illegal area. He was a moderately mentally disabled man and he had an IQ of 46 only. He didn't know most of the things that were going on around him.

Read full story

The most controversial Nobel Prize winners throughout history

The Nobel Prize is one of the most prestigious awards in the world given to those individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the field of physics, chemistry, medicine, literature, economics, and peace.

Read full story
2 comments

The youngest American to be put on an electric chair was a 14-year-old innocent boy

On 16 June 1944 George Stinney Jr. became the youngest person to die on the electric chair in modern history. He was convicted of the murder of 2 young girls and the jury took 10 minutes to make their decision of giving him the death sentence. However, there was no tangible evidence, no witnesses, and no strong reason to accuse George of the crime.

Read full story
332 comments

Parents sue their son for not giving them a grandchild

An elderly couple in India sues their only son for not giving them a grandchild. They filed a petition claiming $643,000 in damages against their son and their daughter-in-law. Their 35-year-old son, who works as a pilot, has not been able to give them a grandchild which has caused them a great deal of sadness and led them to sue him.

Read full story
23 comments

Will you survive if you dived from an airplane into the sea?

You might have often wondered what would happen if you fall from a plane without a parachute into the sea. Falling into the land from a plane would undoubtedly lead to death, but one would wonder if falling into the sea instead of land would make any difference.

Read full story
242 comments

Burglar gets arrested after taking a selfie from owner's phone while stealing

Ashley Keast is often described as one of the worst burglars to ever commit the crime of stealing. He was 25 years old when he broke into a house in Rotherham, England. He intended to steal valuable items while the owner of the house was away but he did a mistake while doing the crime that would later lead to his arrest.

Read full story
39 comments
Summertown, TN

The haunted house in Tennessee that will pay $20,000 to anyone who beats it

The McKamey Manor is a haunted house located in Summertown, Tennessee that offers visitors a sum of $20,000 if they manage to complete a tour of the house and stay inside for a full 8 hours. The longest anyone has lasted inside that house is for 6 hours. The reason behind having such a high sum of reward is that completing the challenge is an extremely difficult task.

Read full story
270 comments

Thief with conscience helps police arrest a pedophile

It was in 2013 when a thief broke into someone's house in Spain to steal some money or anything of value. He was an expert thief who had been stealing for quite a couple of years. When he entered that particular house, he went through his usual stealing routine of scouting the entire house to find something valuable.

Read full story
41 comments

22-year-old girl gets killed in Iran for not wearing her headscarf properly

It was on 13 September 2022 when a Kurdish girl from Iran, Mahsa Amini, was traveling to the country's capital Tehran with her family. During her visit, she was arrested by the infamous morality police of Iran. They arrested her because they believed that her headscarf was not appropriate. Even though she was wearing a headscarf, they believed that her dress was not modest enough.

Read full story
2 comments
Utah State

The woman who rented her forehead to pay her son's tuition fees

It was in 2005 when a woman named Karolyne Smith from Utah was concerned about her son's future and decided to do something shocking. She wanted to send her son to a private school because she believed a private school would give him a better education than a public school. The only problem was that a private school was much more expensive than a public school.

Read full story
8 comments

The man who sold his life in shares

It was on January 26, 2008, when Mike Merrill became the first publicly traded person in the world. He was a 30-year-old entrepreneur who was looking for ideas to generate more money. Suddenly this unique yet strange idea of selling himself came to his mind.

Read full story
1 comments

Why is Japan encouraging their youth to drink more alcohol?

Young people turning away from alcohol is generally considered to be a positive thing. However, the opposite can be seen in Japan where young people are encouraged to drink alcohol. This is because the Japanese government has recently launched a campaign where they will encourage their youth to drink more alcohol. The primary intention behind this campaign is to earn more tax revenue from liquor sales, according to Japan's National Tax Agency.

Read full story
1 comments

Japanese man makes a living by getting paid to do nothing

Shoji Morimoto is a 38-year-old Japanese man who achieved his dream job of doing nothing. He helps people battle their loneliness by offering to accompany them in exchange for a payment of $71.20. Before getting into this job, he was a worker in a publishing company. He got the idea of doing this job after repeatedly getting criticized for not doing anything during his previous job in the publishing company.

Read full story
14 comments
Kansas City, MO

Man who robbed a bank to avoid his wife got sentenced to house arrest

It was in 2016 when a 70-year-old American man named Lawrence Ripple decided to rob a bank. The reason for him robbing the bank was not for money, but rather for another strange reason. He and his wife, who usually had a happy and content marriage, had been arguing a lot lately. He suffered from depression during that time and arguing with his wife worsened his condition.

Read full story
46 comments
Texas State

Why did the state of Texas stop serving last meal requests?

The last meal is a customary ritual of providing a prisoner on death row a meal of anything they request to eat as their final meal before death. This has been a long tradition practiced in the USA as well as in other countries. However, this tradition of providing death row inmates with their requested last meals stopped in Texas in September 2011.

Read full story
76 comments

How does the Taliban earn money?

It has been more than a year since the militant group named Taliban regained its full control in Afghanistan. The democratically elected Afghan government, supported by the USA was overthrown and all the American soldiers were forced to go back home. To be precise, it was on 15th August 2021 when the entire area of Afghanistan was fully under the control of the Taliban again.

Read full story
9 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy