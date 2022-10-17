The world's longest prison sentence was for 141,078 years

Chamoy Thipyaso Source: kienthuc.net.vn

Chamoy Thipyaso from Thailand is known for receiving the world's longest prison sentence in history. She was sentenced to imprisonment for 141,078 years. She was found guilty of the crime of defrauding people through a pyramid scheme. Within 30 years of her scamming career, she defrauded more than 16,000 people in Thailand.

Her pyramid scheme promised people to invest money in the hopes of getting more money later. Her fraudulent pyramid scheme was so convincing that she also managed to make politicians and military members invest in it. She promised all of her investors that they would be getting their money back with higher returns. But in reality, she was keeping all of the money to herself. In the end, she ended up making approximately $200 to $300 million from her fraudulent scheme.

Eventually, her fraud was discovered by several people who called for her pyramid scheme to be shut down. After a few days, she got arrested. Members of Thailand's royal family were also among those who invested in her scheme. Her trial started only after all the money scammed out from the royal family members was recovered.

The court found her guilty and sentenced her behind bars for 141,078 years. She must not have been expecting any leniency because she scammed members of the royal family too. However, she got lucky because according to a new Thai law, the maximum time a person convicted of fraud can spend in prison can only be for 20 years. In reality, she only served 8 years of her sentence.