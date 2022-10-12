Woman gets scammed by fake astronaut who said he needed money to return to Earth

Sergey Khakimullin/iStock

A scammer claiming to be a Russian astronaut stole $30,000 from a 65-year-old Japanese woman after telling her that he needed that money to return home. The scammer contacted the woman living in the city of Higashiomi in Japan and asked her for the money through Instagram.

The scammer reportedly told the woman that he loves her and intends to marry her. The Japanese police consider this incident an international romance scam and are investigating this case. The woman first met the self-proclaimed Russian man in June 2002. He told her that he works in the International Space Station and intends to spend his life with her in Japan in the future. He told her many times that he loved her and wants to live with her happily ever after.

The scammer requested money from her to help him land his rocket back on Earth. The woman believed him and made a total of 5 transfers worth $30,000 between August and September. His demands for money continued even after the woman sent him such a heavy amount of money over so many days. Eventually, the woman got suspicious and reported him to the police.

She later realized that she was a little too late in reporting the incident after the police informed her that her online lover was a scammer and a fraud. The woman sent him a lot of money because she considered him to be her future fiancé, but she was later heartbroken after finding out that she got scammed. The woman now regrets her decision of helping the scammer.