The happiest man on death row

Joe Arridy (AP Photo/Pueblo Chieftain) (Associated Press)

On 26 August 1936, a 23-year-old man named Joe Arridy was arrested for sleeping in an illegal area. He was a moderately mentally disabled man and he had an IQ of 46 only. He didn't know most of the things that were going on around him.

The police officers who arrested Joe were also investigating the murder of a 15-year-old girl called Dorothy Drain. Since the police officers had no suspects in the murder of the girl, they decided to arrest Joe for the crime. Since Joe can be easily influenced due to his weak mental condition, they were easily able to force out a false confession from him.

Even though there was no evidence to prove that Joe did the crime, the false confession led to him being found guilty of murder and eventually being sentenced to death. While he was on death row, Joe was still unaware of what was going on around him and spent his days happily and cheerfully. He was given toy trains which he kept playing with until his last day. On the day of his death, he was photographed giving away his beloved toy trains to his fellow inmates.

Joe asked for ice cream for his last meal request, and he informed the prison guards that he would finish it after he came back. He had no idea that he was going to die on that day. When he was questioned about his impending death, he was visibly confused. He did not even know the meaning of a gas chamber. His last words before his death were "No, no, Joe won't die".