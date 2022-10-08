The most controversial Nobel Prize winners throughout history

Source: Google Images

The Nobel Prize is one of the most prestigious awards in the world given to those individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the field of physics, chemistry, medicine, literature, economics, and peace.

The Nobel Prizes are awarded every year to those people who are believed to have contributed to the greatest benefit to humankind. The Nobel Peace Prize is awarded in Norway and the other Nobel Prizes are awarded in Sweden.

Although all the people who got awarded the Nobel Prize since its first establishment in 1901 are considered to be deserving and worthy of receiving the prize, a few of the Nobel Prize winners are viewed as controversial. Critics argue that they should not be achieving the Nobel Prize because some of their actions do not make them worthy enough to win the prize.

Mother Teresa

Mother Teresa Source: Google Images

Mother Teresa won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1979 for her work in trying to help people end poverty in India. However, the prize being awarded to her comes with a lot of controversies because she received millions of dollars in charity globally but didn't use them properly to combat poverty. She used the money she received to convert people to her religion instead. Her charity facilities were poorly run, and she didn't focus on poverty reduction in an effective way.

Barack Obama

Barack Obama Source: Google Images

Former US president Barack Obama received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2009 for his efforts to strengthen diplomacy at an international level. This later becomes controversial because Obama ordered more than 26,000 drone strikes in 7 countries in the year 2016. He also failed to end the conflicts in the Middle East, even though he promised to end all the wars that which the USA was involved.

Henry Kissinger

Henry Kissinger Source: Google Images

Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1973, for his efforts to end the Vietnam war. It later turned out that all the efforts he put in failed to stop the war. His winning of the award becomes controversial because he ordered the bombings of Hanoi during the time he was nominated for the prize.

The European Union

The European Union Source: Google Images

The Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to the European Union (EU) in 2012 for its six decades of contributing to the advancement of peace, democracy, and human rights in Europe. This decision of granting the award to the EU was met with many criticisms because the EU has been accused of mass weapon production and fuelling conflicts for profit.