Parents sue their son for not giving them a grandchild

Photo by Liquid (Artiste) Arya on Unsplash

An elderly couple in India sues their only son for not giving them a grandchild. They filed a petition claiming $643,000 in damages against their son and their daughter-in-law. Their 35-year-old son, who works as a pilot, has not been able to give them a grandchild which has caused them a great deal of sadness and led them to sue him.

The couple claimed that they spent a lot of money on raising their son, giving him a good education, and helping him become a pilot. They approximated that it cost them about $257,000 to make their son a successful adult who can make a living on his own. All they wanted in return from him was a grandchild.

They said that they feel sad when they see kids playing in their neighborhood. They want their grandchild to be playing with them too. They said that they either want a grandchild or some compensation in return for all the efforts they made in raising their son. They also mentioned in the petition that they also purchased a car for their son and his wife, and also paid for their honeymoon.

Surprisingly, this lawsuit was filed by the parents on the grounds of mental harassment. They are demanding their son and his wife produce a grandchild for them or pay the money demanded by them in their lawsuit. Although these types of lawsuits are very rare, the issue of making it a duty of everyone to continue their family line has been controversial in India.