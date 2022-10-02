Will you survive if you dived from an airplane into the sea?

Source: Science ABC

You might have often wondered what would happen if you fall from a plane without a parachute into the sea. Falling into the land from a plane would undoubtedly lead to death, but one would wonder if falling into the sea instead of land would make any difference.

When it comes to falling into the sea, some people often think that the person would survive because they saw divers jumping from great heights into a pool and being perfectly fine. They think that the water has a softer surface that the land, and hence the person would survive and dive inside the water. However, they are in a big misconception if they believe that a person jumping from an airplane into the sea will survive because he will not.

The difference lies in the altitude or the height from where the diver is jumping. The height of a diver from a cliff is comparatively lower than the height of a diver jumping from a plane. The terminal velocity (highest velocity attained by an object in a free fall) upon impact with the water will be higher from a plane than from a cliff. When you jump from a plane from such a great height, hitting the water would cause you the same effect as hitting the ground.

Upon hitting the water, your velocity will decrease very quickly in a short time, and it will feel like a car hitting a wall at a high speed.

A situation similar to a car accident will occur when you hit the water at such a high speed. The formula used to calculate the impulse (change in momentum) is applied force multiplied by the elapsed time.

I = Ft, where I is the impulse (change in momentum), F is the force applied and t is the time elapsed.

It can be seen from the above formula that the force applied is directly proportional to the change in momentum, which means that if the change in momentum is high, the force applied would also be high.

The high amount of deceleration upon hitting the water will cause a quick and large change in momentum, and the force applied by you to the water would also be too high. According to Newton's third law of motion, every force has an equal and opposite reaction. This means that the extremely high force applied by your body to the water would be acted against you. This will lead to extreme injuries inside your body and high chances of death.