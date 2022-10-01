Burglar gets arrested after taking a selfie from owner's phone while stealing

Ashley Keast SOUTH YORKSHIRE POLICE

Ashley Keast is often described as one of the worst burglars to ever commit the crime of stealing. He was 25 years old when he broke into a house in Rotherham, England. He intended to steal valuable items while the owner of the house was away but he did a mistake while doing the crime that would later lead to his arrest.

While he was robbing the house, he noticed a BlackBerry phone and decided to take a mirror selfie of him wearing a white sleeveless undershirt. He somehow managed to send his selfie to a WhatsApp group consisting of many colleagues of the owner of the house. Although he managed to safely go back home after doing the robbery, he was later caught by the police after identifying him from the selfie he took.

The colleagues of the owner contacted the police immediately after they received the selfie sent by the burglar. Although the burglar managed to steal goods worth $30,000, it was of no use in the end, because the police arrested him the next day.

He pleaded guilty to the crime and the judge sentenced him to 2 years and 8 months of imprisonment. He stole many valuables like jewelry, electronic gadgets, and an Audi A4. The police visited his home the next day after the robbery was reported, and discovered a stolen Rolex watch worth $4,460 hidden behind a radiator.

While he was in prison serving his sentence, he wrote a letter to the owner of the house with a death threat. He was further sentenced to 4 more years in jail for the crime of obstructing justice and witness intimidation.