Why is Japan encouraging their youth to drink more alcohol?

GETTY IMAGES

Young people turning away from alcohol is generally considered to be a positive thing. However, the opposite can be seen in Japan where young people are encouraged to drink alcohol. This is because the Japanese government has recently launched a campaign where they will encourage their youth to drink more alcohol. The primary intention behind this campaign is to earn more tax revenue from liquor sales, according to Japan's National Tax Agency.

This campaign also asks young people to come up with business proposals to introduce new ideas to revitalize the nation's liquor industry. The liquor industry of Japan earned more in the past because the older generation drank more alcohol than the new generation. The industry is currently earning less because the younger generation drinks less.

The tax revenue from the liquor industry has declined over the last few years due to an increasingly aging population and a shift in different tastes among the younger population. In 2016, liquor sales in Japan amounted to 15% of the total tax revenue. In 2020, it dropped down to 2%. This drop can also be attributed to the changes in lifestyle caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The National Tax Agency of Japan is also holding a contest where people aged between 20 and 39 have to come out with good ideas before September for the promotion and development of Japanese alcoholic beverages. This move was met with severe criticism by many people on social media. One of the primary reasons for criticism of this contest is encouraging people to indulge in the unhealthy habit of drinking alcohol.