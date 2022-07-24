The man who became the richest person in the world for 2 minutes

Ricky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=189MvI_0gqLQkGM00
Source: Eyerys.com

Chris Reynolds was a 56-year-old American man living in Pennsylvania. In 2013, he received an email statement from Paypal that shocked him. To his disbelief, he saw that his bank balance had been credited with $92 quadrillion.

Initially, Chris thought that it was the amount he owed to his creditors due to the negative sign on his ending balance. Later he noticed that it was in fact the amount transferred to his bank account. The exact amount credited to his account was $92,233,720,368,547,800.

$92 quadrillion was at least a thousand times higher than the GDP of the whole world at that time. That amount was also 5,411 times the national debt of the USA. This transfer made briefly made Chris the richest man in the world. That amount of money would also make him 415,000 times richer than Elon Musk.

Later, it was found that Paypal credited that amount to his account by error. 2 minutes after refreshing the page to double check his account balance, he saw that his balance was $0. Paypal later apologized for their error and offered to donate some money to any charity of Chris's choice.

The error made by Paypal also made Chris Reynolds the world's only quadrillionaire for a brief moment of time. He told the interviewers that he was a very responsible person and that if he could keep the money, he would pay the national debt of the USA.

Before becoming a quadrillionaire for a brief moment, Reynolds worked as a buyer and seller of vintage parts on eBay.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# paypal# wealth# richest man

Comments / 7

Published by

Content creator and freelance writer. I aim to provide quality content that readers will enjoy and find useful. I write about relationships, personal growth, health, life, finance, and a variety of other topics.

N/A
6379 followers

More from Ricky

Fun fact: French was the national language of England in the past

In the past, England was not a single country like how it is today. It was divided into 7 kingdoms. These 7 kingdoms were constantly in a power struggle with each other. During the rise of the Vikings, England witnessed a lot of raids and invasions by the Vikings into their country.

Read full story

Why was the attempt to destroy the pyramids unsuccessful?

Great Pyramids of Giza, EgyptImage source: Wikipedia. Al-Aziz Uthman was the king of Egypt from 4 March 1193 to 29 November 1198. He was the second ruler of the Ayyubid dynasty. His father Saladin was the founder of the Ayyubid dynasty and one of the most heroic historical figures in the Middle East due to his role in defeating the crusaders of Europe.

Read full story
54 comments

The richest person that ever lived collapsed economies with his wealth

Mansa Musa is considered to be the richest person that ever existed throughout the history of humankind. He lived in the 14th century. His wealth is estimated to be around $400 billion in today's value after adjusting the inflation over time.

Read full story
492 comments

Women tend to live longer than men all around the world

According to a survey conducted by the UN Population Division, it was found that women tend to live longer lives than men everywhere around the world. Memes about women living longer than men have existed on the internet for quite a considerable time.

Read full story

Identical twins don't have matching fingerprints

Did you know that every human being in this world has a unique fingerprint? There are no two people in this world who have matching fingerprints. Even in the case of identical twins, their features might be identical in many things but they would never have matching fingerprints either!

Read full story
30 comments

Where did the English language originate from?

Have you ever wondered where the English language came from? If you think it originated from England, you are correct. If you think it didn't originate in England, you are partly correct too.

Read full story
69 comments

Alcohol is like a double-edged sword

We have all been told since childhood that drinking alcohol is bad for our health. Whatever we heard is not wrong. Drinking alcohol in excessive quantities does in fact cause great damage to our health. But have you ever wondered if alcohol had any positive benefits to our health?

Read full story
100 comments

A country with 3 capital cities

It is usually believed that all countries around the world have one capital city. However, you would be surprised to know that there is a country that has three capital cities instead of one. It is quite a famous country and many of you have most probably heard its name. The country is South Africa.

Read full story
6 comments

There are 130 suicides per day in the USA on an average

According to statistics from The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, it has been estimated that there are 130 suicides per day in the USA on an average. The statistics also say that suicide is the 12th leading cause of death in the USA. 93% of adults surveyed in the USA believed that suicide can be prevented.

Read full story
33 comments

Is dialect and accent the same thing?

When people talk about languages, the words "dialect" and "accent" often get used a lot. Sometimes these two words are often used interchangeably but they're not the same. People often get confused about the difference between these two words and what they mean.

Read full story
11 comments

The events that led to Russian invasion of Ukraine

In 1991, the USSR (Union of Soviet Socialist Republics), also known as the Soviet Union, got divided into 15 different countries. The biggest among those countries was Russia. Ukraine was also among those countries that got separated from the Soviet Union.

Read full story
Alaska State

Why did Russia sell Alaska to the USA?

Alaska is the 49th state of the USA. It was on 3rd January 1959 that Alaska got admitted as the 49th state of the USA. It might come as a shock for some people that until 1867, Alaska was a part of Russia. Alaska is a territory of the USA today because Russia willingly sold this piece of land to the USA. This deal is known as the Alaska Purchase Treaty of 1867. The USA purchased Alaska for $7.2 million. Alaska is worth $37 billion today. But what led Russia to sell Alaska to the USA? Let's find out.

Read full story
21 comments

The percentage of Americans who celebrate Valentine's Day has declined steadily over the past decade

According to a survey conducted by Statista Research Department, it was found that only 53% of Americans planned to celebrate Valentine's Day this year. The survey also found that over the past decade, the percentage of Americans who celebrate Valentine's Day has declined steadily. Around 60% of people celebrated this day in 2010. In 2021, only 55% of people planned to celebrate this day. There has been a more than 10% decline in the percentage of people who want to celebrate this day.

Read full story
69 comments

What is the difference between the UK, Great Britain, and England?

Even though the United Kingdom itself is considered a sovereign country, it comprises four different countries. The four countries that make up the United Kingdom are England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland. All of the countries that make up the United Kingdom have their own cultures, traditions, identities, and different accents. Each of these countries has its flag too.

Read full story
59 comments

Why do the British drive on the left?

Have you ever visited the United Kingdom? If yes, you might have noticed the fact that everyone drives on the left in that place. That might seem strange to anyone apart from those who are from the UK or any of its former colonies. This is because around 65% of the world drives on the right. Looking at all the people driving on the left in the UK, a question might have popped up in your mind, "Why do people in the UK drive on the left?" Let's find out the answer.

Read full story
118 comments

49.1% of American adults tried to lose weight within the last 12 months

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not meant to be dietary advice. Consult a professional dietician for dietary advice. According to statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it was found that nearly one-half (49.1%) of adults tried to lose weight within the last 12 months. A higher percentage of women (56.4%) tried to lose weight compared to men (41.7%). According to businesswire.com, the U.S. weight loss market is estimated to be worth around $72 billion.

Read full story
11 comments

Are you gaslighting yourself?

The term "gaslighting" has come a lot into popularity these days. Gaslighting refers to a subtle form of emotional manipulation that can make you question your beliefs and perception of reality. It is a form of lying with a specific intent that can make you doubt reality. Not only can gaslighting be done by others to you but it can also be done by you to yourself as well. Here are a few signs that you are gaslighting yourself.

Read full story
14 comments
Texas State

Why is it said that the modern oil industry was born on a hill in South Texas?

There is a hill located in southeastern Texas called Spindletop Hill. It is a mound created by underground salt deposits. On 10 January 1901, a gigantic geyser of oil exploded from a drilling site located at this hill.

Read full story
10 comments

People change and so do their minds

It all starts with late replies. You start thinking that they are busy. Then you start feeling an emptiness within you. After a few days, you realize that this behavior does not change. You keep getting late replies. You wonder what's happening to the other person.

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy