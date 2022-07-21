Why is an air conditioner more effective in cooling you compared to a ceiling fan?

Photo by Rendy Novantino on Unsplash

Have you ever noticed that when you're sweating on a hot and humid summer day, even the ceiling fan at top speed fails to cool you down? The ceiling fan would be spinning at top speed but the humid moisture of the air would still warm you up and make you keep sweating.

In that situation, you would notice that turning on the air conditioner would be much more effective in cooling you down. The air conditioner would cool down the entire room and all your sweat would go away after a few moments. But how does that happen? Why is an air conditioner more effective in cooling you down compared to a ceiling fan? Let's find out.

Whenever a ceiling fan spins, it does not bring down the temperature of your room. Rather it circulates the air around the room. The moving air around your body vaporizes the sweat in your skin and brings down your body temperature to a comfortable level. If the weather is too humid, you would still find yourself sweating even after the ceiling fan is on. This is because, in humid weather, the air already contains a lot of water vapor, so the air absorbs less sweat from your body.

Basic knowledge of science tells us that hot air is lighter than cold air. In other words, cold is heavier than hot air and is present on the floor of your house while hotter air is present on the roof of your house. The colder air present near your feet comes above your feet level when the ceiling fan circulates the air around your room. The colder air would come in contact with your upper body and give you a sensation of cooling down due to the wind chill effect. The wind chill effect refers to the lowering of your body's temperature due to the passing flow of colder air.

An air conditioner, on the other hand, does have the ability to change the entire temperature of your room. The air conditioner sucks away the hot air inside your room and pumps it outside your house. The absence of hot air inside your room gets replaced by colder air. Air conditioners not only bring down the room temperature, but it brings down the humidity too. This is the reason why you would stop sweating a few moments after turning on your air conditioner in humid weather.

Air conditioners work by blowing hot air over metal coils filled with a refrigerant. A refrigerant is a specialized chemical fluid that converts the hot air inside your room into liquid water and exhausts it outside your room through a pipe. A fan inside the air conditioner blows cold air that is absorbed by the room and the absence of hot air brings down the overall temperature of the room.