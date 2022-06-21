Women tend to live longer than men all around the world

Photo by Dave Goudreau on Unsplash

According to a survey conducted by the UN Population Division, it was found that women tend to live longer lives than men everywhere around the world. Memes about women living longer than men have existed on the internet for quite a considerable time.

It's not only a saying that women live longer lives, it is also found to be true according to various surveys around the world. Here are a few reasons why women live longer than men on average all over the world.

Men practice habits bad for health more often than women

Men tend to indulge more in unhealthy practices around the world. Some of these unhealthy habits include smoking, drinking, and usage of drugs. Since men indulge in unhealthy lifestyles more than women, they are more likely to meet the fate of their unhealthy habits. Men who indulged in alcohol abuse would die from cirrhosis and men who indulged in smoking excessively would die from lung cancer. Since women tend to practice these unhealthy habits lesser than men on average, they suffer less from the consequences compared to men.

Estrogen has antioxidant properties

Many biological reasons are also responsible for women living a longer life than men. A woman's body produces the estrogen hormone in a higher quantity, while a man's body produces the testosterone hormone in higher quantities.

Scientists say that estrogen has antioxidant properties that prevent DNA damage. This factor helps females in living longer lives. Estrogen also helps in getting rid of the LDL cholesterol, also known as low-density lipoprotein cholesterol, in the body. Getting rid of the LDL cholesterol helps the female body to fight against cardiovascular diseases and other cholesterol-related health problems.

Men stores fat around their organs and women store fat under their skin

Whenever men gain weight, they store fat around their organs, and whenever women gain weight, they store fat around their skin. The fat distribution of women spreads more consistently around their bodies compared to men. When fats get stored under the skin it is called subcutaneous fat and when fats get stored around the organs, it is called visceral fat.

Scientists have found that storing fats around the organs is more unhealthy than storing fats under the skin. The risk of cardiovascular diseases increases when a body has more visceral fat compared to subcutaneous fat. This may be another reason why men around the world suffer more deaths from heart attacks compared to women.