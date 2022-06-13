A country with 3 capital cities

Photo by Tobias Reich on Unsplash

It is usually believed that all countries around the world have one capital city. However, you would be surprised to know that there is a country that has three capital cities instead of one. It is quite a famous country and many of you have most probably heard its name. The country is South Africa.

If you ask people what the capital city of South Africa is, the most common answer you will receive is Cape Town. They would not be wrong, but they are not completely correct either. Their answer would be incomplete because South Africa does not have only one capital city. In fact, it is the only country in the world with three capital cities.

The three capital cities of South Africa are Cape Town, Bloemfontein, and, Pretoria. Cape Town is the legislative capital, Bloemfontein is the judicial capital, and Pretoria is the administrative capital of the country.

The separation of powers is an important aspect of democracy. Legislature, executive and judiciary are considered to be the three pillars of democracy. Legislature deals with enacting the laws. Executive deals with implementing the laws. Judiciary deals with upholding the laws. It can be observed that South Africa is efficiently following this aspect of democracy by having a capital city for each of these three pillars.

Cape Town is considered the legislative capital of South Africa. The country's Parliament, National Assembly and National Council of Provinces are located in this city.

Bloemfontein is the judicial capital of South Africa. The Supreme Court of Appeal is located in this city. The Constitutional Court is situated in the city of Johannesburg.

Pretoria is the administrative capital of South Africa. The executive branch of the South African government, the government ministries, and the foreign embassies are located in this city.

