A country with 3 capital cities

Ricky

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h7AgB_0g8tQPgE00
Photo by Tobias Reich on Unsplash

It is usually believed that all countries around the world have one capital city. However, you would be surprised to know that there is a country that has three capital cities instead of one. It is quite a famous country and many of you have most probably heard its name. The country is South Africa.

If you ask people what the capital city of South Africa is, the most common answer you will receive is Cape Town. They would not be wrong, but they are not completely correct either. Their answer would be incomplete because South Africa does not have only one capital city. In fact, it is the only country in the world with three capital cities.

The three capital cities of South Africa are Cape Town, Bloemfontein, and, Pretoria. Cape Town is the legislative capital, Bloemfontein is the judicial capital, and Pretoria is the administrative capital of the country.

The separation of powers is an important aspect of democracy. Legislature, executive and judiciary are considered to be the three pillars of democracy. Legislature deals with enacting the laws. Executive deals with implementing the laws. Judiciary deals with upholding the laws. It can be observed that South Africa is efficiently following this aspect of democracy by having a capital city for each of these three pillars.

Cape Town is considered the legislative capital of South Africa. The country's Parliament, National Assembly and National Council of Provinces are located in this city.

Bloemfontein is the judicial capital of South Africa. The Supreme Court of Appeal is located in this city. The Constitutional Court is situated in the city of Johannesburg.

Pretoria is the administrative capital of South Africa. The executive branch of the South African government, the government ministries, and the foreign embassies are located in this city.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uobxQ_0g8tQPgE00
Source: Google Images

References:

  1. South African Government Website
  2. Separation of Powers in a Democracy

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# south africa# geography# democracy

Comments / 2

Published by

Content creator and freelance writer. I aim to provide quality content that readers will enjoy and find useful. I write about relationships, personal growth, health, life, finance, and a variety of other topics.

N/A
4343 followers

More from Ricky

Where did the English language originate from?

Have you ever wondered where the English language came from? If you think it originated from England, you are correct. If you think it didn't originate in England, you are partly correct too.

Read full story
3 comments

Alcohol is like a double-edged sword

We have all been told since childhood that drinking alcohol is bad for our health. Whatever we heard is not wrong. Drinking alcohol in excessive quantities does in fact cause great damage to our health. But have you ever wondered if alcohol had any positive benefits to our health?

Read full story
34 comments

There are 130 suicides per day in the USA on an average

According to statistics from The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, it has been estimated that there are 130 suicides per day in the USA on an average. The statistics also say that suicide is the 12th leading cause of death in the USA. 93% of adults surveyed in the USA believed that suicide can be prevented.

Read full story
13 comments

Is dialect and accent the same thing?

When people talk about languages, the words "dialect" and "accent" often get used a lot. Sometimes these two words are often used interchangeably but they're not the same. People often get confused about the difference between these two words and what they mean.

Read full story
11 comments

The events that led to Russian invasion of Ukraine

In 1991, the USSR (Union of Soviet Socialist Republics), also known as the Soviet Union, got divided into 15 different countries. The biggest among those countries was Russia. Ukraine was also among those countries that got separated from the Soviet Union.

Read full story
Alaska State

Why did Russia sell Alaska to the USA?

Alaska is the 49th state of the USA. It was on 3rd January 1959 that Alaska got admitted as the 49th state of the USA. It might come as a shock for some people that until 1867, Alaska was a part of Russia. Alaska is a territory of the USA today because Russia willingly sold this piece of land to the USA. This deal is known as the Alaska Purchase Treaty of 1867. The USA purchased Alaska for $7.2 million. Alaska is worth $37 billion today. But what led Russia to sell Alaska to the USA? Let's find out.

Read full story
21 comments

The percentage of Americans who celebrate Valentine's Day has declined steadily over the past decade

According to a survey conducted by Statista Research Department, it was found that only 53% of Americans planned to celebrate Valentine's Day this year. The survey also found that over the past decade, the percentage of Americans who celebrate Valentine's Day has declined steadily. Around 60% of people celebrated this day in 2010. In 2021, only 55% of people planned to celebrate this day. There has been a more than 10% decline in the percentage of people who want to celebrate this day.

Read full story
69 comments

What is the difference between the UK, Great Britain, and England?

Even though the United Kingdom itself is considered a sovereign country, it comprises four different countries. The four countries that make up the United Kingdom are England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland. All of the countries that make up the United Kingdom have their own cultures, traditions, identities, and different accents. Each of these countries has its flag too.

Read full story
57 comments

Why do the British drive on the left?

Have you ever visited the United Kingdom? If yes, you might have noticed the fact that everyone drives on the left in that place. That might seem strange to anyone apart from those who are from the UK or any of its former colonies. This is because around 65% of the world drives on the right. Looking at all the people driving on the left in the UK, a question might have popped up in your mind, "Why do people in the UK drive on the left?" Let's find out the answer.

Read full story
116 comments

49.1% of American adults tried to lose weight within the last 12 months

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not meant to be dietary advice. Consult a professional dietician for dietary advice. According to statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it was found that nearly one-half (49.1%) of adults tried to lose weight within the last 12 months. A higher percentage of women (56.4%) tried to lose weight compared to men (41.7%). According to businesswire.com, the U.S. weight loss market is estimated to be worth around $72 billion.

Read full story
11 comments

Are you gaslighting yourself?

The term "gaslighting" has come a lot into popularity these days. Gaslighting refers to a subtle form of emotional manipulation that can make you question your beliefs and perception of reality. It is a form of lying with a specific intent that can make you doubt reality. Not only can gaslighting be done by others to you but it can also be done by you to yourself as well. Here are a few signs that you are gaslighting yourself.

Read full story
14 comments
Texas State

Why is it said that the modern oil industry was born on a hill in South Texas?

There is a hill located in southeastern Texas called Spindletop Hill. It is a mound created by underground salt deposits. On 10 January 1901, a gigantic geyser of oil exploded from a drilling site located at this hill.

Read full story
10 comments

People change and so do their minds

It all starts with late replies. You start thinking that they are busy. Then you start feeling an emptiness within you. After a few days, you realize that this behavior does not change. You keep getting late replies. You wonder what's happening to the other person.

Read full story
6 comments

Personality traits influence perceived attractiveness

You always thought that having good looks are enough to be considered attractive, right? Unfortunately, that is not always the case. Although good looks are necessary when it comes to attractiveness, your personality also matters.

Read full story
24 comments

More than 1 in 5 Americans don’t save any of their annual income

Disclaimer: This article is meant for informational purposes only. It is not meant to be investment advice. Seek a duly certified professional for investment advice. According to a survey done by bankrate.com, it was found that 21% of Americans (more than 1 in 5) don’t save any of their annual income. However, the good news is that the trend of people investing in systematic investment plans (SIPs) has come into popularity these days. The idea of SIPs is to make people disciplined enough to save money regularly. Your money will keep growing over time when the market is bullish. Investing continuously for a long period of time is good for your financial health. Here are a few simple ways to save money and make the most out of SIPs.

Read full story
29 comments

70% of lottery winners end up going broke

Making money is not that easy. You need to work 8 hours a day for a full month to get your monthly salary. However, spending that money is quite easy. If you want, you can easily spend all your money from your salary within one day, if your purchases are extravagant enough. There are quite a lot of instances of lottery winners going broke within a few years of getting the money. According to statistics from the National Endowment for Financial Education, 70% of lottery winners end up broke and a third go on to declare bankruptcy. Here are a few of the dumbest ways to go broke.

Read full story
92 comments

U.S. self-improvement market was worth $11.6 billion in 2019

According to a survey by marketresearch.com, it was estimated that the U.S. self-improvement market was worth $11.6 billion in 2019 and that it contracted by 10% to $10.5 billion in 2020. People make mistakes. No one is born perfect. Learning from our mistakes is what makes us better human beings. We learn a lot from all the mistakes we made in the past. We change a lot during the process of growing up. After growing up, things that used to bother us in the past don't affect us anymore. Here are a few signs that you've gone through growth.

Read full story
3 comments

Exposing food myths

Disclaimer: All the information provided in this article is for informational purposes only. It is not meant to be health advice. Seek a duly licensed professional for health advice.

Read full story
3 comments

The average IQ in the United States is 98

Researchers Lynn and Vanhanen have tried to figure out how each country ranks in terms of IQ. According to their findings, the USA ranked 24th in IQ globally with an average IQ of 98. The top 5 countries by their average IQ are as follows:

Read full story
231 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy