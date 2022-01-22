Photo by Valerie Elash on Unsplash

According to a survey by marketresearch.com, it was estimated that the U.S. self-improvement market was worth $11.6 billion in 2019 and that it contracted by 10% to $10.5 billion in 2020. People make mistakes. No one is born perfect. Learning from our mistakes is what makes us better human beings. We learn a lot from all the mistakes we made in the past. We change a lot during the process of growing up. After growing up, things that used to bother us in the past don't affect us anymore. Here are a few signs that you've gone through growth.

You stop giving your opinion on everything

You stop giving your opinion on each and everything you see. You realize that you need to give your opinion only when it's needed. You know that whenever your opinion is not welcome, no one will listen to it. You recognize those instances when your opinion would held valuable and only offer your opinion at that time.

You stop arguing for the sake of being right

You realize that just because you believe something is right, there's no need to argue about it until the end. Some people will never agree with you, no matter how hard you try. Some people will disagree with the scientific theory of evolution and some people will believe that the earth is flat. There is no hope in correcting someone who people who are so obsessed with believing conspiracy theories.

You stop asking for validation

You don't need the validation of everyone to live a good life. All people are different, so it is an obvious thing that you can't please everyone you meet. In this life, you will undoubtedly meet people who will never agree with whatever you do, so there is no need for you to waste your time seeking their validation.

You stop blaming others

You stop blaming others when things go wrong and admit your mistakes. You realize that when you accept your mistakes and take the blame, you learn more. Blaming others can sometimes backfire on you and lead to more accusations against you.

You stop trying to impress people

You stop trying to impress people all the time because you learned that some people will always disagree with you. Even if they know that you are not wrong. So you just stop trying to impress them, and that's perfectly okay.